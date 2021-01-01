पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:नगर परिषद और कैंट थाना पुलिस ने बाजाराें में अतिक्रमण विरोधी अभियान चलाया, रेहड़ियां-सामान जब्त किया

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
नगर परिषद व कैंट थाना पुलिस ने बाजाराें में अतिक्रमण विरोधी अभियान चला अवैध रेहड़ियाें व फड़ियों को हटवाया। दुकानों से बाहर रोड पर सामान रखने वालों को चेतावनी दी। नप टीम ने कई रेहड़ियों व सामान को जब्त भी किया।

सोमवार सुबह नप रेंट ब्रांच व कैंट पुलिस फोर्स के साथ सबसे पहले विजय रतन चौक पर लगी रेहड़ियां हटवाई गईं। कई रेहड़ी चालकों ने नाले के ऊपर ही रेहड़ियां लगाई थी जिन्हें जब्त किया गया। इसके बाद सदर बाजार, बजाजा बाजार, चौड़ा बाजार, हिल रोड, कबाड़ी बाजार में कार्रवाई की गई।

