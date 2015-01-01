पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • City Council Has Prepared The Roadmap For The Beautification Of The Sadar Bazar Area, Niklasan And DC Road Will Become Smart

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्राेजेक्ट:नगर परिषद ने तैयार किया सदर बाजार क्षेत्र की ब्यूटीफिकेशन का खाका, स्मार्ट बनेगी सदर बाजार में निकलसन और डीसी रोड

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अम्बाला | निकलसन रोड का बनाया गया थ्री-डी डैमो। इसमें बीच के डिवाइडरों को हटाकर सुंदर शेड, वॉकिंग फुटपाथ बनाए जाने की योजना है।
  • चंडीगढ़ की सेक्टर-17 मार्केट की तरह दिखेगा भविष्य का सदर बाजार

चंडीगढ़ की सेक्टर-17 मार्केट की तरह कैंट का सदर बाजार भविष्य में दिखेगा। निकलसन रोड और डीसी रोड के सौंदर्यीकरण का खाका नगर परिषद ने तैयार कर लिया है। निजी एजेंसी द्वारा थ्री-डी डेमो तैयार कराया गया है। गृह मंत्री एवं शहरी स्थानीय निकाय मंत्री अनिल विज से चर्चा के बाद इस प्रोजेक्ट को मंजूरी प्रदान की जा सकती है।

प्रोजेक्ट के तहत सदर क्षेत्र को पूरी तरह से प्रदूषण मुक्त बनाना और इसका सौंदर्यीकरण करना होगा। प्रोजेक्ट अभी शुरुआती चरण में है और इसके लिए निकलसन रोड और दुर्गाचरण रोड (डीसी रोड) का चयन किया गया है। योजना के अनुसार यहां पर स्ट्रीट मार्केट को विकसित किया जाएगा और पूरे बाजार को शाॅपिंग सेंटर बनाया जाएगा जहां लोग शाॅपिंग के साथ-साथ सैर-सपाटे का भी आनंद ले सकें। आधुनिक मार्केट या बड़े मॉल की मार्केट की तरह कैंट के सदर बाजार को विकसित करने की योजना है।

सौंदर्यीकरण के लिए प्लांटेशन के अलावा शेड, वाॅकिंग फुटपाथ एवं अन्य सुविधाओं का प्रावधान किया जाएगा। योजना के तहत सदर क्षेत्र में वाहनों की एंट्री को भी प्रतिबंधित किया जा सकता है जबकि डिवाइडरों को हटाकर यहां स्ट्रीट मार्केट को व्यवस्थित ढंग से विकसित भी किया जा सकता है। हालांकि यह प्रोजेक्ट अभी शुरुआती चरण में है, मगर नगर परिषद अधिकारियों की मानें तो इसपर आने वाले समय में तेजी से कार्य होगा।

सदर क्षेत्र की ड्रेनेज अंडरग्राउंड होगी
इस प्रोजेक्ट से अलग सदर क्षेत्र की ड्रेनेज व्यवस्था को भी अंडरग्राउंड किया जा रहा है। सदर बाजार के अलावा आसपास क्षेत्रों में नालियों के स्थान अंडरग्राउंड पाइप लाइन डाली जाएगी जिससे ड्रेनेज होगी। यह नालियां सीधे बड़े नाले में जाकर मिलेंगी। इस योजना के तहत बुधवार कालीबाड़ी मंदिर के बाद निर्माण कार्य का शिलान्यास गृह मंत्री द्वारा किया जाएगा।

सदर क्षेत्र में निकलसन व डीसी रोड के ब्यूटीफिकेशन का यह प्रोजेक्ट अभी शुरुआती चरण में है। चंडीगढ़-17 मार्केट की तर्ज पर सदर मार्केट को सुंदर व व्यवस्था बनाया जाना है। हरीश कुमार, एक्सईएन, नगर परिषद, अम्बाला

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें