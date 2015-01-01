पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पंजाब में ट्रेनें बंद:कैंट से नंगलडैम, होशियारपुर और रोपड़ में ट्रकों से भेजा जा रहा कोयला, सीमेंट व उर्वरक

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अम्बाला | कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन के लोडिंग यार्ड में मालगाड़ी में आए काेयले काे ट्रक में भरती मशीन।
  • बिहार व झारखंड से कोयला ला रही मालगाड़ियों को कैंट स्टेशन के लोडिंग यार्ड से किया जा रहा अनलोड, पश्चिम बंगाल व मध्यप्रदेश से भी आ रहा सामान
  • पिछले माह लाेडिंग यार्ड से ट्रैक्टरों के 20 रैक लोड किए थे रेल मंडल न

पंजाब में किसान आंदोलन की वजह से कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन से आगे ट्रेनों का संचालन ठप है। बावजूद इसके कैंट स्टेशन का लाेडिंग यार्ड इस समय पूरी तरह व्यस्त है। पंजाब के अलग-अलग स्टेशनों से चलने वाली यात्री ट्रेनों को जहां कैंट स्टेशन से चलाया जा रहा है, वहीं स्टेशन के लोडिंग यार्ड में अब मालगाड़ियों को अनलोड कर सामान को ट्रकों से पंजाब भेजा जा रहा है। प्रतिदिन सैकड़ों ट्रकों के माध्यम से सप्लाई पंजाब में जा रही है।

नंगलडैम, रोपड़, होशियारपुर व अन्य शहरों में सप्लाई होने वाले कोयला, उर्वरक, सीमेंट कैंट स्टेशन के यार्ड में मालगाड़ियों से अनलोड किए जा रहे हैं। यह मालगाड़ियां बिहार व झारखंड से कोयला व पश्चिम बंगाल, महाराष्ट्र व मध्यप्रदेश से अन्य सामान ला रही हैं। सामान को फिर ट्रकों में लोड किया जा रहा है। सैकड़ों मजदूर इस कार्य में लगे हैं, जबकि मशीनों की सहायता से कोयला ट्रकों में लोड किया जा रहा है।

रेलवे केवल कैंट स्टेशन तक माल लोडिंग का चार्ज वसूल कर रही है, जबकि कंपनियां आगे अपने खर्च पर ही ट्रकों में सामान ले जा रही हैं। इससे लागत भी बढ़ रही है। मालगाड़ी के एक डिब्बे की क्षमता 65 टन है, जबकि प्रति ट्रक में 12 से 20 टन तक माल लोड होता है। माल अनलोड करने के अलावा रेलवे द्वारा ट्रैक्टरों की सप्लाई भी कैंट यार्ड से देश के अलग-अलग राज्यों में की जा रही है। सीनियर डीसीएम (फ्रेट) विवेक शर्मा ने बताया कि पिछले माह रेल मंडल ने 20 मालगाड़ियों को लोड कर भेजा है और पंजाब जाने वाली मालगाड़ियों से माल यार्ड में अनलोड कर ट्रकों से माध्यम से पंजाब भेजा जा रहा है।

आज भी पंजाब में रद्द रहेगा ट्रेनों का परिचालन
पंजाब में किसानों के आंदोलन के कारण 11 नवंबर को भी ट्रेनों का परिचालन रद्द रहेगा। रेलवे द्वारा 14 सामान्य व 16 फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेनें रद्द करने की घोषणा की गई है। इसके अलावा 10 ट्रेनों को अलग-अलग स्टेशनों पर शाॅर्ट टर्मिनेट किया जाएगा, जबकि कई ट्रेनों के रूट डायवर्ट होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें