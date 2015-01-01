पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • Congress 15 Ticket Finalists, Announcement Today; BJP Election Steering Committee Will Discuss In Panchkula Today

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नगर निगम चुनाव:कांग्रेस के 15 टिकट फाइनल, घोषणा आज; भाजपा चुनाव संचालन समिति आज पंचकूला में करेगी चर्चा

अम्बाला41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नगर निगम से एनओसी लेते लाेग।
  • शैलजा व सलाहकार समिति ने आवेदकों पर चर्चा की, मेयर प्रत्याशी के दो नामों पर मंथन

अम्बाला सिटी नगर निगम चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस ने 20 में से 15 वार्डों में पार्षदों के नाम फाइनल कर दिए हैं, हालांकि घोषणा शनिवार को होगी। वार्ड-3, 10, 16, 19 व 20 के टिकट अभी होल्ड पर हैं। जिनके नाम तय हुए हैं, उन्हें इशारा कर दिया है, ताकि प्रचार व नामांकन की तैयारी कर सकें। कई को सैलजा की ओर से फोन पर जानकारी दी गई। मेयर पद के लिए मुख्यत: दो नामों पर चर्चा चल रही थी। इनमें पूर्व पार्षद पवन अग्रवाल की पत्नी मीनू अग्रवाल व सूर्या पब्लिक स्कूल की संचालिका कर्मजीत कौर अंटाल के नाम थे। पार्टी सूत्रों के मुताबिक अंटाल का नाम महिला आरक्षित वार्ड-17 से पार्षद टिकट के लिए फाइनल कर दिया है। पहले इस वार्ड से उनकी पुत्रवधू एडवोकेट रमनजीत कौर के नाम पर विचार किया जा रहा था।

वार्ड-3 में पूर्व विधायक जसबीर मलौर अपने एक समर्थक के लिए टिकट का जोर लगा रहे हैं, इस वजह से यहां पेंच फंसा है। इस वार्ड से मनिंदर ढिल्लों सन्नी सिंह ढिल्लों, अनिल सोनू राणा के आवेदन हैं। वार्ड 10 से एडवोकेट मिथुन वर्मा, राजीव कुमार, पूर्व पार्षद धर्मपाल चड्ढा के बेटे विशाल चड्ढा व रोहित गर्ग के आवेदन हैं।

यहां मिथुन, राजीव व चड्ढा के बीच पेंचा फंसा है। मिथुन कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता राजकुमार गामा के रिश्तेदार हैं। चड्ढा बेटे के साथ खुद की भी दावेदारी कर रहे हैं। हुडा सेक्टरों से जुड़े वार्ड 16 व वार्ड 19 में प्रत्याशी पर सहमति का मसला है जबकि कांवला क्षेत्र वाले वार्ड-20 में भी इसी वजह से अभी होल्ड है। शुक्रवार को प्रदेश अध्यक्ष कुमारी सैलजा ने चंडीगढ़ में उन टीमों से बात की, जिन्हें प्रत्याशियों की तलाश का जिम्मा दिया गया था।

भाजपा ‘चाय चुस्की’ से नेताओं को एक्टिव कर रही

शुक्रवार को भाजपा नेताओं ने कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन किया। उसके बाद कई वर्करों-नेताओं के घर जाकर चाय पी। इसी बहाने उन नेताओं को एक्टिव करने की कोशिश हो रही है, जो कोविड या अन्य कारणों से अभी चुनावी माहौल से दूर हैं। चुनाव की सह प्रभारी एवं करनाल मेयर रेणुबाला गुप्ता कहती हैं कि वर्करों में एनर्जी भरी जा रही है। शनिवार को पंचकूला में दोपहर 2 बजे चुनाव संचालन समिति की बैठक है। जिसमें कंवरपाल गुर्जर, प्रदेशाध्यक्ष ओपी धनखड़ समेत पंचकूला, सोनीपत व अम्बाला नगर निगमों के चुनाव प्रभारी व सह प्रभारियों से समेत अन्य नेताओं को बुलाया है। बैठक में टिकटार्थियों के नामों पर चर्चा होगी।

एचडीएफ की मेयर प्रत्याशी व 15 वार्डों के उम्मीदवार आज करेंगे नामांकन

पूर्व मंत्री निर्मल सिंह के हरियाणा डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट की मेयर प्रत्याशी अमीषा चावला और 15 वार्डों में घोषित प्रत्याशी शनिवार को नामांकन भरेंगे। इस मौके पर शक्ति प्रदर्शन करने के लिए सभी पदाधिकारियों, वर्करों व समर्थकों को सुबह 10 बजे फ्रंट के नेहरू कॉम्प्लेक्स स्थित कार्यालय में बुलाया है। फ्रंट ने अभी 5 वार्डों में प्रत्याशी घोषित नहीं किए हैं, उसके लिए कांग्रेस व भाजपा की लिस्ट का इंतजार है। निर्मल ने 3 कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान संगठनों के 14 दिसंबर को प्रस्तावित धरना-प्रदर्शन को समर्थन दिया।

बसपा भी सभी वार्डों में ‘हाथी’ पर उतारेगी प्रत्याशी

बहुजन समाज पार्टी भी मेयर समेत सभी 20 वार्डों में चुनाव चिन्ह हाथी पर प्रत्याशी उतारेगी। इसी पर चर्चा के लिए शुक्रवार को पार्टी कार्यालय में प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गुरमुख सिंह, जिलाध्यक्ष करनैल सिंह नगला, हरप्रीत बतरा, महासचिव बलदेव सिंह, लाेकसभा प्रभारी अम्बाला अतर सिंह चाैधरी, जिला महासचिव रविंद्र सिंह, अजमेर जंडली, शहरी अध्यक्ष जगदीश, काेषाध्यक्ष गुरनाम सिंह खैरा, हरमेश पंजाेखरा मौजूद रहे। अभी पार्षद के लिए 7 और मेयर के लिए 3 आवेदन आए हैं। 2019 के विधानसभा चुनाव में सिटी हलके से बसपा प्रत्याशी रविंद्र सिंह को 2,890 वोट मिले थे।

158 लोगों ने एनओसी तो ली, लेकिन पहले दिन कोई नामांकन नहीं

नगर निगम चुनाव के तहत नामांकन प्रक्रिया शुक्रवार को शुरू हो गई। चुनाव लड़ने के इच्छुक उम्मीदवार तथा कवरिंग उम्मीदवार शुक्रवार तक 158 एनओसी निगम से ले चुके हैं, लेकिन पहले दिन कोई भी नामांकन पत्र सहायक रिटर्निंग अधिकारियों के पास किसी भी उम्मीदवार ने जमा नहीं कराया। निगम से वीरवार तक 95 एनओसी जारी हुई थी, जबकि निगम को टैक्स के रूप में लगभग 2.50 लाख मिला था। शुक्रवार को 63 एनओसी जारी हुई हैं तथा टैक्स के रूप में 1.55 लाख रुपए राजस्व एकत्रित हुआ है। 16 दिसंबर तक नामांकन दाखिल किए जाएंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें