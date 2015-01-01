पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कनफेक्शनरी की दुकान पर हमले का मामला:होश में आए वकील वरुण गोयल बोले- दुकान के विवाद में जानलेवा हमला हुआ

अम्बाला41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
उपचाराधीन वरुण गोयल।

मंगलवार को कनफेक्शनरी की दुकान पर हुए हमले के बाद होश में आए एडवोकेट वरुण गोयल उर्फ मनी ने शहजादपुर के ही राजकुमार व अन्य पर जान लेवा हमला करने की धाराओं में केस दर्ज कराया है। नारायणगढ़ कोर्ट में प्रेक्टिस करने वाले एडवोकेट गोयल का कहना है कि उनकी मां के नाम पर करीब एक मरला जमीन थी, जिसमें से कुछ जमीन बेच दी थी। यह जगह राधा कृष्ण मंदिर में है। इस जगह को लेकर राजकुमार आदि उससे झगड़ा करते थे और धमकियां देते थे।

इस जगह पर हमारी दुकान है व बिजली का मीटर लगा है। मंगलवार रात 8 बजे एडवोकेट गोयल तरुण बंसल कनफेक्शनरी पर बैठे थे। तभी तीन-चार लोग तलवार, रॉड व साइकिल की चैन गरारी लेकर आए और वकील पर हमला कर दिया। वकील के सिर, दोनों बाजू, पीठ व कंधों पर चोट लगी। हमलावरों ने कहा कि दुकान का कब्जा राजकुमार उर्फ राजू के हक में छोड़ दे। उल्लेखनीय है कि एडवोकेट का पंचकूला के पारस अस्पताल में बाजू का ऑपरेशन हुआ है।

डॉक्टर ने पूर्व सरपंच पर दर्ज कराया है केस

उल्लेखनीय है कि 10 नवंबर को घायल हालत में एडवोकेट गोयल को शहजादपुर सीएचसी ले जाया गया था। यहां डॉ. अनु मेहा नाइट ड्यूटी पर थी। डॉ. मेहा ने अगले दिन शहजादपुर माजरा के पूर्व सरपंच सतीश शर्मा समेत कुछ लोगों पर सरकारी ड्यूटी में बाधा डालने और धमकाने का केस दर्ज करवा दिया था। डॉक्टर का आरोप था कि पूर्व सरपंच ने एमएलआर में चोट शार्प लिखने का दबाव बनाना चाहा। जबकि डॉक्टर ने ब्लंट चोट का जिक्र किया। एमएलआर के मुताबिक एडवोकेट के शरीर पर 7 ब्लंट चोट मिली हैं।

