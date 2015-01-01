पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शहर की बढ़ेगी सुंदरता:सिखों काे समर्पित मंजी साहिब द्वार का निर्माण शुरू, गेट से ओल्ड पटियाला राेड काे भी जाेड़ा जाएगा, 4 माह में होगा तैयार

अम्बाला22 मिनट पहले
मंजी साहिब चाैक पर बनने वाले द्वार का मॉडल।
  • 60 लाख की लागत से शहर के एंट्री पाॅइंट मंजी साहिब चाैक पर बन रहा द्वार

शहर की सुंदरता में चार चांद लगाने के लिए शहर के एंट्री पाॅइंट पर सुंदर गेट का निर्माण करवाया जा रहा है। कालका चाैक व मंजी साहिब गुरुद्वारे से शहर की कनेक्टिविटी जुड़ी हुई है। ऐसे में इस कनेक्टिविटी पर 60 लाख रुपए की लागत से भव्य द्वार बनवाया जा रहा है। कुछ समय पहले कालका चाैक पर भव्य भगवान वामन द्वार का निर्माण शुरू कर दिया गया था। अब मंजी साहिब चाैक पर विशाल द्वार बनने जा रहा है। पिछले हफ्ते से मंजी साहिब चाैक पर इस द्वार काे बनाने का काम शुरू हाे गया है। यह प्रवेश द्वारा सिख समाज काे समर्पित है। यह रास्ता शहर से सीधा जुड़ता है।

पिछले साल रखी गई थी नींव
पिछले साल विधायक असीम गाेयल ने इस द्वार की नींव रखी थी लेकिन तब जाे जगह तय की गई थी वाे जगह एनएच की थी। इसलिए उस समय इस प्राेजेक्ट काे राेक दिया गया। अब इस गेट काे उस जगह से अंदर नगर निगम की जगह पर बनवाया जा रहा है। लगभग 4 महीने में यह द्वार बनकर तैयार हाे जाएगा।

इस गेट के ऊपर सिखाें के प्रतीक चिह्न खंडे का निशान बनाया जाएगा। लगभग 24 फुट ऊंचे इस गेट काे श्री कृष्णा कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनी कुरुक्षेत्र द्वारा बनाया जा रहा है। इस गेट से ओल्ड पटियाला राेड काे भी जाेड़ा जाएगा।

