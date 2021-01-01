पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सिंगला बंधुओं की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका खारिज:देसी घी के सैंपल लेने का विवाद, कोर्ट ने कहा-उदारता दिखाई तो उपद्रव करने वालों का हौसला बढ़ेगा

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अर्जी में दलील दी थी-समाज सेवा कर रहे, राजनीतिक प्रतिद्वंदता के चलते फंसाया जा रहा

देसी घी के नमूने लेने पहुंची खाद्य एवं औषधी विभाग की टीम और पुलिस दल के सामने हंगामा करने और धमकाने के मामले में ट्रेडर्स वेलफेयर सोसाइटी के प्रधान विकास सिंगला और भाई अमित सिंगला की अग्रिम जमानत याचिका कोर्ट ने खारिज कर दी। 22 जनवरी को कैंट थाने में एफआईआर दर्ज हुई थी। जिसमें दोनों भाइयों के नाम के पीछे सिंगला लिखा है, हालांकि जमानत याचिका में गुप्ता सरनेम के साथ लगाई गई।

एडिशनल सेशन जज रोहित वाट्स की कोर्ट में लगाई अर्जी में आरोपियों की ओर से कहा गया कि वे समाज सेवा करते हैं और जरूरतमंदों की मदद के लिए हर समय तैयार रहते हैं। राजनीतिक प्रतिद्वंद्वता के चलते उन्हें झूठे मामले में फंसाया जा रहा है।

यह दलील दी गई कि वे तो सिर्फ पुलिस व खाद्य एवं औषधी विभाग की टीम के अत्याचार के खिलाफ सामान्य तरीके से अपना विरोध दर्ज करवा रहे थे। उनके वकील शैलेंद्र शैली ने यह भी दलील दी कि इस मामले में पूछताछ के लिए आरोपियों को हिरासत में लिए जाने की जरूरत नहीं है। इसलिए अग्रिम जमानत दी जाए।

याचिका का विरोध करते हुए सरकारी वकील रितिका सिंह व पुलिस जांच अधिकारी ने कहा कि समाज सेवा के कामों में शामिल होने का तर्क आरोपियों को अग्रिम जमानत का कोई आधार नहीं बनता। स्पष्ट दिख रहा है कि आरोपियों ने अपनी ताकत दिखाने के लिए अपने सहयोगियों व कर्मियों के साथ मिलकर जानबूझकर ड्यूटी पर मौजूद पुलिस अधिकारियों के खिलाफ आपराधिक ताकत इस्तेमाल की।

पुलिस टीम देसी घी में मिलावट की जांच के लिए सैंपल लेने पहुंची टीम के साथ ड्यूटी कर रही थी। सरकारी वकील ने कहा कि इन दिनों अपनी ताकत दिखाने और सरकारी काम में बाधा पहुंचाने के लिए भीड़ का नेतृत्व करना फैशन बन सा बन गया है। इस पूरे मामले में कोई भी राजनीतिक कोण नहीं है। कोर्ट में घटनाक्रम वाले दिन की वीडियो भी दिखाई गई।

