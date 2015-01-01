पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:कोरोना 10 हजार व आरटीपीसीआर सैंपल एक लाख पार, 42 नए संक्रमित मिले

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
सिटी के जगाधरी गेट पर बिना मास्क बाजार में घूम रहे युवकाें को पकड़ कर उनके चालान करतीं महिला थाना प्रभारी सीमा ढाका।
  • 28 मार्च को मिला था पहला कोरोना पॉजिटिव, मास्क न पहनने वालों से अब तक 1 करोड़ 13 लाख से ज्यादा जुर्माना वसूल चुकी पुलिस

मंगलवार को कोरोना से हो रही मौत के मामले में राहत रही लेकिन केसों व सैंपलिंग के मामले में दो महत्वपूर्ण आंकड़े पार हो गए। 42 नए मरीजों के साथ मंगलवार को जिले का कोरोना केसों का आंकड़ा 10 हजार को पार कर 10,039 पर पहुंच गया। जिले में 28 मार्च को पहला कोरोना केस नेपाल से लौटे पंजाब के गांव रामनगर के युवक के तौर पर सामने आया था। 242 दिन में यह 10 हजार पार हो गया।

यह हालात तब हैं जब अकेले पुलिस विभाग ही मास्क नहीं पहनने वालों के साढ़े 22 हजार से ज्यादा चालान कर 1 करोड़ 13 लाख के करीब जुर्माना वसूल चुका है। वहीं, दूसरी तरफ सैंपल को लेकर किए जा रहे आरटीपीसीआर सैंपल का आंकड़ा भी मंगलवार को एक लाख पार हो गया। जिले में अब तक 1,33,905 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं। इनमें से 1 लाख 43 सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से व 33,862 सैंपल एंटीजन किट से लिए गए हैं। मंगलवार को विभाग ने 1862 सैंपल लिए हैं।

जो कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं उनमें से सबसे ज्यादा 22 मरीज अम्बाला सिटी से मिले। इसी प्रकार कैंट से 9, बराड़ा से 5, चौड़मस्तपुर से 3 मरीज मिले हैं। मुलाना व नारायणगढ़ से 1-1 मरीज मिला। राहत की खबर यह रही कि 49 मरीजों को डिस्चार्ज कर दिया गया। अब जिले में एक्टिव कोरोना केस 410 हैं और इलाज की दर 94.70 प्रतिशत है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक प्रति दस लाख की आबादी पर अभी तक 1,18,710 मरीजों के सैंपल लिए जा चुके हैं और जिले में कोरोना केस डबल होने की दर अब 100 दिन है। मंगलवार को मोबाइल टीमों ने 723 मरीजों के स्वास्थ्य की जांच की।

इन इलाकों से मिले कोरोना केस
सेक्टरों से लगातार मिल रहे केसों के सिलसिले में सेक्टर-7 से 3 केस मिले। इसी प्रकार सेक्टर-9 व 10 से एक-एक केस मिला। मॉडल टाउन से 3 मरीज मिले। काजीवाड़ा, शिवालिक कॉलोनी से 2-2 मरीज मिले। जबकि न्यू बस्ती, मिलाप नगर, प्रीत नगर, गीता नगरी, न्यू मिलाप नगर, दुर्गा नगर, कलाल माजरी, नवनीत नगर, मनमोहन नगर, जग्गी गार्डन, नाहन हाउस, बलदेव नगर, रतनगढ़ से एक-एक मरीज मिला। कैंट में सोनिया कॉलोनी से 3 मरीज मिले। शिव प्रताप नगर व डेरा सलीमपुर से 2- 2, रंगिया मंडी, हरि नगर, सोनिया कॉलोनी, चंद्रपुरी कॉलोनी से एक-एक मरीज मिला। इसी प्रकार नारायणगढ़ के वार्ड 6, बराड़ा के अधोया से एक-एक मरीज मिला।

