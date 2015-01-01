पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तेजी से बढ़ता संक्रमण:कोरोना से दुर्गा नगर के 52 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की माैत, 71 नए मरीज मिले

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना से वीरवार को दुर्गानगर के रहने वाले 52 वर्षीय व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। मरीज काे हाइपरटेंशन व शुगर की भी बीमारी थी। जिसे बाइपेप सपाेर्ट पर रखा हुआ था। कोरोना से मौत का आंकड़ा 118 और मृत्यु दर 1.20 प्रतिशत हो गई है। वहीं, 71 नए संक्रमित मिलने से कुल आंकड़ा 9738 पहुंच गया। बढ़ते हुए केसों को देखते हुए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने वीरवार को करीब 1350 सैंपल लिए हैं। इनमें से कल्पना चावला वुमन पॉलीटेक्निक में 15 अध्यापकाें व 84 विद्यार्थियाें के और सिटी सिविल अस्पताल के नजदीक आईटीआई से 45 अध्यापकाें के सैंपल लिए।

डिप्टी सीएमओ डॉ. बलविंद्र कौर, डॉ. कौशल व स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों की टीम ने यहां आरटीपीसीआर से सैंपल लिए। वीरवार को अम्बाला कैंट से 34, सिटी से 23, चौड़मस्तपुर से 7, शहजादपुर से 3, बराड़ा व नारायणगढ़ से 1-1 व मुलाना से 2 मरीज मिले। विभाग के मुताबिक कई जगहों में पूरा परिवार ही संक्रमित मिल रहा हैै। वहीं, 72 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज भी किया गया। अब एक्टिव केस 314 हैं। जिले का रिकवरी रेट 95.56% है। केस डबल होने की दर 125 दिन है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. कुलदीप सिंह के मुताबिक अभी तक 1,26,909 लोगों के सैंपल लिए गए हैं।

इनमें से 94,812 लोगों के सैंपल आरटीपीसीआर से व 32,097 सैंपल एंटीजन टेस्टिंग किट से लिए गए। जिले के अस्पतालों में अभी कोरोना के 53 मरीज एडमिट हैं, जबकि 251 मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। सबसे ज्यादा 104 मरीज कैंट और 98 मरीज सिटी में होम आइसोलेट हैं। चौड़मस्तपुर में 38, मुलाना-बराड़ा में 3-3, शहजादपुर में 5 व नारायणगढ़ में 2 मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। होम आइसोलेशन के इंचार्ज डॉ. राजेंद्र राय ने बताया कि अभी तक 7271 मरीजों को होम आइसोलेट किया जा चुका है और इनमें से 7020 मरीज अपना होम आइसोलेशन पूरा कर चुके हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें