कोविड-19:82 नए केसों के साथ कोरोना ने फिर लगाई छलांग, मास्क न पहनने पर 25 लोगों पर जुर्माना

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
नग्गल एरिया के बैंक में सैंपल लेती स्वास्थ्य विभाग की टीम।
  • कोरोना से सिटी की 67 वर्षीय महिला की मौत

मंगलवार को कोरोना से जिले में 117वीं मौत हुई। सिटी की रहने वाली 67 वर्षीय महिला ने कोरोना के चलते दम तोड़ दिया। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक यह महिला कोरोना के साथ हाइपरटेंशन व शुगर से पीड़ित थी, जिसे वेंटीलेटर पर रखा हुआ था। वहीं, त्योहारी सीजन में सोशल डिस्टेंस व मास्क को लेकर बरती गई लापरवाही का असर दिखने लगा है। मंगलवार को 82 नए केसों के साथ कोरोना ने एक बार फिर लंबी छलांग लगाई।

इन केसों के साथ अब अम्बाला में कोरोना का आंकड़ा 9594 हो गया है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने बढ़ते केसों को देखते हुए मास्क नहीं पहनने वाले 25 लोगों से 500 रुपए प्रति व्यक्ति के हिसाब से जुर्माना भी वसूला। दूसरी तरफ 1182 नए सैंपल लिए गए। इन सैंपल में बड़े स्तर पर ग्रामीण बैंक, प्राइवेट बैंक व अन्य संस्थानों के सैंपल भी शामिल रहे। मंगलवार को 53 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज भी कर दिया गया है।

सिटी के सेक्टरों में कोरोना के केस फिर बढ़ने लगे हैं। सेक्टर-9 व सेक्टर-7 में 4-4 केस मिले हैं। जबकि सेक्टर-8 से 3, सेक्टर-1 से एक मरीज मिला। इसी प्रकार प्रीत कॉलोनी से 6 मरीज मिले। पुलिस लाइन, विराट नगर व दुर्गानगर से 3-3 मरीज मिले, बलदेव नगर, सौंडा से 2-2 मरीज मिले। वहीं, कैंट में पूजा विहार से 7 मरीज मिले। हाउसिंग बोर्ड से 4, कच्चा बाजार से 3, चंद्रपुरी, पालम विहार, पारस नगर से 2-2 मरीज, रानी बाग, डिफेंस कॉलोनी, न्यू राम नगर से एक-एक मरीज मिला।

अस्पतालों में 54 व होम आइसोलेशन में 224 मरीज
जिले के अस्पतालों में अब कोरोना के 54 मरीज एडमिट हैं। डिस्ट्रिक्ट होम आइसोलेशन के इंचार्ज डॉ. राजेंद्र राय के मुताबिक अभी 224 मरीज होम आइसोलेट हैं। अभी तक 7133 लोगों को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है और इनमें से 6909 मरीज अपना होम आइसोलेशन पीरियड पूरा कर चुके हैं। होम आइसोलेशन के दौरान 251 मरीजों को रेफर किया गया है और अभी तक किसी मरीज की होम आइसोलेशन में मौत नहीं हुई है।

स्कूलों में भी लिए जाएंगे सैंपल : डॉ. कुलदीप सिंह
कुछ अध्यापक कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। अन्य जिलों में भी जिस प्रकार स्कूलों में बच्चे संक्रमित आ रहे हैं, इसको देखते हुए अम्बाला में भी बच्चों व स्कूल स्टाफ के सैंपल कराए जाएंगे। डॉ. कुलदीप सिंह, सीएमओ

