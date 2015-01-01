पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत का समाधान नहीं:निगम-पब्लिक हेल्थ अफसरों ने धंसी सीवरेज लाइन ठीक नहीं कराई, अब सड़क में ट्रक धंसा

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
सिटी के प्रेम नगर में जिस जगह पर सीवरेज बैठ गया था, वहीं पर बुधवार को सड़क में ट्रक धंस गया।
  • प्रेम नगर के लाेग 3 माह से अधिकारियाें के पास लगा रहे चक्कर, सीएम विंडाे पर भी दाे बार कर चुके शिकायत

नगर निगम और पब्लिक हेल्थ के सरकारी बाबुओं के पास लाेगाें की समस्याएं जानकारी में आने के बाद भी ठीक कराने का समय नहीं है। सरकारी बाबू सिर्फ समस्या काे ठीक करने का आश्वासन देते रहते हैं, मगर काेई समाधान नहीं करते। ऐसा ही उदाहरण प्रेम नगर में देखने काे मिला। जब माेहल्ले के लाेग 3 महीने से धंसे सीवरेज काे ठीक करने के लिए जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग, नगर निगम, डीसी ऑफिस में अधिकारियाें के पास चक्कर काट रहे हैं, मगर किसी ने एक न सुनी।

सीवरेज लाइन धंसने से बने गड्ढे में बुधवार काे ईंटाें से भरा ट्रक धंस गया। जिससे हादसा ताे टल गया, लेकिन आवाजाही में लाेगाें काे भारी परेशानी झेलनी पड़ी। पब्लिक हेल्थ अधिकारी नगर निगम अधिकारियाें पर ठीक करने का ठीकरा फाेड़ देते हैं ताे निगम अधिकारी जल्द ठीक हाेने की बात कहते हैं। भास्कर के माध्यम से 12 नवंबर काे भी लाेगाें ने समस्या से अवगत करवाया था। उस दाैरान निगम अधिकारियाें ने दिवाली के बाद सीवरेज लाइन काे ठीक करने की बात कही थी, लेकिन यह समस्या आज तक ठीक नहीं हुई।

2 बार कर चुके सीएम विंडाे में शिकायत, पानी जमीन में जाने से घरों को नुकसान
प्रेम नगर निवासी अरविंद सरदाना, हरपाल, बाेबी, श्यामसुंदर, कर्ण ने बताया था कि उनके घराें व दुकानाें के सामने सीवरेज लाइन बैठने से सड़क धंस गई है। सीवरेज लाइन की मेंटेनेंस करने के लिए जनस्वास्थ्य विभाग, नगर निगम, डीसी ऑफिस में जा चुके हैं। कोई ठीक करने नहीं आया। सीवरेज धंसने से पानी जमीन में ही जमा हाे रहा है। इससे उनके घराें की नींव बैठने लग गई है। घराें के रैंप में भी दरारें आ गई हैं। कई बार वाहन चालक सड़क खराब हाेने से गिरकर घायल हाे चुके हैं और कई बार ताे घराें में पीने का पानी भी गंदा आता है। वह 3 महीने में 2 बार सीएम विंडाे पर भी शिकायत कर चुके हैं।

जिम्मेदारों का अब ये बयान
नगर निगम एक्सईएन रमन का कहना है कि सड़क के नीचे सीवरेज लाइन ताे पब्लिक हेल्थ विभाग की है। उनकाे ही ठीक करनी चाहिए। वैसे वह वीरवार काे माैके पर जाकर देखेंगे। वहीं, अब जन स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक्सईएन दिनेश गाबा ने कहा कि सीवरेज लाइन काे ठीक करने की जिम्मेदारी नगर निगम की है। उनकी हाॅयर अथाॅरिटी की तरफ से निगम अधिकारियाें काे इस लाइन काे ठीक करने के लिए निर्देश मिले हुए हैं। मैं उनकाे दाेबारा रिमांइड करवा देता हूं। सुबह ही इस लाइन काे ठीक करवाया जाएगा। इस बारे में मैंने पहले भी नगर निगम काे पत्र लिखा था।

