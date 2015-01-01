पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नगर निगम करेगा सख्ती:प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स वसूलने के रोज 20 नोटिस देगा निगम, डिफाल्टरों पर ‘फीनिक्स क्लब फॉर्मूला’

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर निगम को अभी 7 करोड़ प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स वसूलना है, 3 करोड़ सरकारी विभागों पर

प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स पर 31 अक्टूबर तक ब्याज व सरचार्ज माफी समेत अन्य छूट मिलने के बावजूद बहुत से लोगों ने टैक्स जमा नहीं कराया है। अब नगर निगम उनसे प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स वसूलने पर सख्ती बरतने के मूड में है। इसके लिए रोज 20 नोटिस जारी होंगे। निगम को करीब 7 करोड़ रुपए का प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स वसूलना है। सरकारी विभागों पर ही करीब 3 करोड़ का टैक्स बकाया है। निगम ने हर महीने 1 करोड़ रुपए टैक्स वसूली का टारगेट रखा है। कुछ डिफॉल्टर खुद भी निगम में टैक्स जमा कराने पहुंच रहे हैं। मंगलवार को ही 4.50 लाख रुपए टैक्स एकत्रित हुआ।

शहरी स्थानीय निकाय मंत्री अनिल विज ने पिछले दिनों लंबित टैक्स की धीमी रिकवरी की वजह से पानीपत नगर निगम आयुक्त को सस्पेंड करने की सिफारिश कर दी थी। इसका असर मंत्री के गृह जिले अम्बाला की नगर निगम में दिख रहा है। नगर निगम कमिश्नर पार्थ गुप्ता ने सोमवार को अधिकारियों के साथ मीटिंग कर डिफॉल्टरों से प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स वसूलने के निर्देश दिए।

नगर निगम कमिश्नर ने प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स ब्रांच को हर माह एक करोड़ रुपए प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स एकत्रित करने का टारगेट दिया है। अगर कोई डिफॉल्टर नोटिस के बाद भी प्रापर्टी टैक्स जमा नहीं कराता तो उसके भवन पर सीलिंग का नोटिस चस्पा कर सील की जाएगी।

अम्बाला क्लब को फिर भेजेंगे नोटिस
प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स ब्रांच के बलबीर सिंह ने कहा कि कैंट में सेंट्रल फीनिक्स क्लब की तरह सिटी के अम्बाला क्लब से 25 लाख का प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स वसूल किया जाएगा। सेंट्रल फीनिक्स क्लब ने 5 मार्च को नगर परिषद की सीलिंग कार्रवाई के बाद 23 मिनट में ही 27.68 लाख का प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स चुका दिया था। क्लब पर 10 साल का टैक्स बकाया था। अम्बाला क्लब भी 10 साल से प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स नहीं चुका रहा है। 2010-11 में जहां क्लब पर यह टैक्स जुर्माना लगाकर 3.38 लाख रुपए था वहीं 10 साल में बढ़कर 22 लाख 8 हजार रुपए हो गया। इस क्लब में भी डीसी व एसडीएम एक्स-ऑफिस (पदेन पदाधिकारी) होते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें