पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

समस्या:सेक्टर-4 में सड़क बनाने में धांधली का आराेप, पार्षद सुधा शर्मा ने सीएम विंडो पर दी शिकायत

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नारायणगढ़ के सेक्टर-4 की टूटी पड़ी सड़क।

साल 2018 में सेक्टर-4 की सड़कें बनाने में धांधली का आराेप लगा वार्ड 2 की पार्षद सुधा शर्मा ने सीएम विंडो पर शिकायत दी है। सुधा ने कहा कि 2 साल पहले यह सड़कें नगरपालिका ने ठेकेदार के माध्यम से बनवाई थी, जिसमें घटिया सामग्री का इस्तेमाल किया गया। डायरी नंबर 4228 दिनांक 18 जुलाई 2018 काे नपा सचिव को शिकायत दी थी, लेकिन ठेकेदार पर आज तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई।

मौखिक तौर पर भी कहा था कि इस कार्य को जब तक सही प्रकार से पूरा न किया जाए, तब तक ठेकेदार को अदायगी न की जाए। इसके बावजूद नपा प्रशासन ने इसे नजरअंदाज करके 19 जुलाई 2018 को ठेकेदार से मिलीभगत कर इस कार्य की पेमेंट कर दी। तब से ही सेक्टर की सड़कें बड़े-बड़े गड्ढों में तब्दील हुई पड़ी हैं। अब पार्षद ने 23 अक्टूबर को दोबारा शिकायत दी है कि इस ठेकेदार काे कार्य पूरा करने के लिए नोटिस दिया जाए। उसकी धरोहर राशि न दी जाए। पार्षद ने पहले की गई पेमेंट की जांच करने की मांग भी की।

अभी तक सिक्योरिटी रिलीज की कोई फाइल नहीं आई है। जब आएगी तो मौका मुआयना करवाया जाएगा। पार्षद को यह जानकारी कहां से मिली इस बारे कोई जानकारी नहीं है। -गुलशन कुमार, सचिव नगरपालिका

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें