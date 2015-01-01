पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गैरमौजूदगी से चर्चाएं और संशय जारी:हिम्मत बोले- पंजाब में जरूरी काम से आया था, फ्रंट के मेयर प्रत्याशी को जिताने की पूरी कोशिश करूंगा

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्व मंत्री निर्मल सिंह के फ्रंट की पहली सालगिरह से भी दूर रहे हिम्मत

पूर्व मंत्री चौधरी निर्मल सिंह के हरियाणा डेमोक्रेटिक फ्रंट (एचडीएफ) ने मंगलवार को पहला स्थापना दिवस मनाया और नेहरू कांप्लेक्स में दफ्तर खोल दिया। इस मौके पर उन नेताओं को सम्मानित किया गया, जिन्होंने 2019 के विधानसभा चुनाव में सिटी हलके में निर्मल सिंह व कैंट हलके में चित्रा सरवारा का साथ दिया था। जश्न के इस मौके पर भी हिम्मत सिंह के गैर हाजिर रहने से उनकी चौधरी के साथ बढ़ती दूरी की चर्चाओं को और हवा मिल गई।

हालांकि फ्रंट की ओर से मेयर प्रत्याशी घोषित की गई अमीषा चावला ने अपने भाषण में 3 बार जिक्र किया कि हिम्मत भाई हमारे साथ हैं, वो आज बाहर थे, फोन पर बात हो गई है। इससे पहले निर्मल सिंह ने कहा कि अपने भाषण में हिम्मत सिंह का नाम नहीं लिया। मंच संचालन कर रहीं चित्रा सरवारा ने फ्रंट की एक साल की गतिविधियां दिखाने के लिए बड़ी स्क्रीन पर जो तस्वीरें दिखाईं, उनमें हिम्मत जरूर नजर आए।

चौधरी ने विधानसभा चुनाव में सहयोग करने के लिए एसजीपीसी के पूर्व सदस्य गुरदीप सिंह भोनोखड़ी, कुरुक्षेत्र जाट महासभा के अध्यक्ष सुरेंद्र सिंह, शिरोमणि अकाली दल से युवा प्रधान गुरजोत सिंह गुलाटी, विकास अग्रवाल विक्की, आम आदमी पार्टी के उपप्रधान गगनदीप सिंह कपूर, इनेलो से सूरज जिंदल के बेटे आकाश जिंदल को दोशाला देकर सम्मानित किया। इनेलो से प्रदेश प्रवक्ता ओंकार सिंह कुछ देर से पहुंचे। विधानसभा चुनाव में कैंट व सिटी सीट पर इनेलो, आप व अकालियों नेताओं ने फ्रंट का समर्थन किया था।

सहकारी समिति के चुनाव के बाद से असहयोग
निर्मल सिंह और हिम्मत सिंह के बीच चल रहा मनमुटाव सहकारी समिति के चुनाव को लेकर बताया जा रहा है। हिम्मत अपने खास गुलाब सिंह को चेयरमैन बनवाना चाहते थे, लेकिन निर्मल सिंह ने अपने पुराने समर्थक तेजप्रकाश सिंह की पैरवी की। यहीं से दूरियां बढ़नी शुरू हुईं। उसके बाद से करीब हिम्मत फ्रंट के कार्यक्रमों से दूरी बनाए हुए हैं। चाहे किसानों के समर्थन में फ्रंट का धरना हो या फिर मेयर प्रत्याशी की घोषणा, हिम्मत नहीं पहुंचे। बताते हैं कि हिम्मत ने निर्मल सिंह से गुलाब को मनाने की बात कही थी, लेकिन निर्मल सिंह ने पहल नहीं की।

मनमुटाव है लेकिन नाराजगी बड़ी नहीं: हिम्मत
मैं पंजाब में किसी जरूरी काम से आया हूं। फ्रंट के साथ कुछ मनमुटाव थे लेकिन नाराजगी नहीं है। नगर निगम चुनाव में फ्रंट के संस्थापक निर्मल सिंह ने मेयर पद के लिए जो उम्मीदवार घोषित किया है, उसे जिताने के लिए मैं और मेरी टीम पूरी कोशिश करेगी। हिम्मत सिंह

