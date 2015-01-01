पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फाेरलेन हाईवे निर्माण:डीसी बोले- महेशनगर में दोनों तरफ की दुकानों की रजिस्ट्रियां जांचने के बाद निकालेंगे सेंटर पॉइंट

अम्बाला4 घंटे पहले
महेश नगर में हाईवे निर्माण का जायजा लेने पहुंचे डीसी से मिलकर डाॅ. केडी शर्मा ने अपनी बात रखी।
  • महेशनगर में सेंटर पाॅइंट पर दुकानदाराें के सवाल उठाने के बाद डीसी का दौरा
  • दुकानदार बोले- निष्पक्ष रूप से रजिस्ट्रियों की जांच हुई तो सामने आ जाएगा असल अतिक्रमण

फाेरलेन हाईवे निर्माण के दाैरान महेशनगर में सेंटर पाॅइंट पर दुकानदाराें द्वारा सवाल उठाने के बाद मंगलवार काे डीसी अशाेक शर्मा ने माैके का दाैरा किया। डीसी नेशनल हाईवे अथाॅरिटी ऑफ इंडिया, एसडीएम सचिन गुप्ता और नगर परिषद के अधिकारियों के साथ पहुंचे। डीसी ने सभी दुकानदारों की बात सुनी और जमीन से जुड़े दस्तावेज लिए।

इसके अलावा जगाधरी हाईवे को फोरलेन करने में जुटी निर्माण एजेंसी सीगल इंडिया प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर मनिंद्र मलिक से सवाल किया कि रोड का सेंटर पॉइंट कहां पर है? प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर ने बताया कि गोबिंद नगर की तरफ से आ रही रोड की कोने की दुकान से सेंटर पॉइंट निकाला गया है और टांगरी नदी की तरफ भी इसी तरह से पैमाइश करके निकाला गया है।मैनेजर की बात सुनकर डीसी केडी अस्पताल की तरफ चले।

महेश नगर ड्रेन से पहले ही डीसी से डाॅक्टर केडी शर्मा मिले। डाॅ. शर्मा ने रोड और अपने आसपास की प्राॅपर्टी का नक्शा दिखाया। डीसी ने केडी शर्मा से कहा कि उनके सभी दस्तावेज उनके पास हैं। यदि इसके अलावा कोई और दस्तावेज आपके पास हैं तो आप दे सकते हैं। डीसी डाॅ. केडी से बातचीत के बाद पीछे लौट आए। इसके बाद डीसी ने रेवेन्यू के साथ-साथ नगर परिषद, एनएचएआई और निर्माण एजेंसी के अधिकारियाें काे दस्तावेजों की जांच के लिए सर्किट हाउस में बुला लिया। डीसी ने कहा कि दुकानदार ने रजिस्ट्रियां और दस्तावेज दिए हैं।

इसलिए दोनों साइड के दुकानदारों की रजिस्ट्रियां चेक की जाएंगी। रजिस्ट्रियां चेक करने के बाद हाईवे का सेंटर पाॅइंट निकाला जाएगा। दुकानदारों ने बताया कि निष्पक्ष तरीके से रजिस्ट्रियों की जांच होती है तो इसका समाधान निकल जाएगा। अभी तक किसी भी अधिकारियों ने जगाधरी रोड के किनारे की प्राॅपर्टी की जांच नहीं की है। इसलिए यहां हाईकोर्ट के आदेशों पर दुकानें और कई बिल्डिंग को तोड़ने में महज खानापूर्ति हुई है।

आरोप- कुछ लोगों ने अपनी प्रॉपर्टी से ज्यादा जगह पर कब्जा किया
बब्याल निवासी अरुण गोयल ने डीसी के सामने अपनी प्राॅपर्टी की रजिस्ट्रियां दिखाई। इसके अलावा एक होटल की रजिस्ट्री से जुड़े कुछ दस्तावेज भी दिए। गोयल ने डीसी के सामने कुछ ऐसी रजिस्ट्रियों का भी जिक्र किया है जिसमें जगह कम और मौके पर ज्यादा प्राॅपर्टी में बना होने का दावा किया है। डीसी ने अरुण के अलावा अशोक और सुशील जैन के वारिसों की भी बात को सुना, जिन्होंने दावा किया कि वह सबसे पुराने दुकानदार है। अपनी जगह पर दुकानें बनी हुई हैं और बाकी मार्केट उनके बाद तैयार की गई है। जहां रजिस्ट्रियां कम प्राॅपर्टी की होने के बावजूद ज्यादा जगह पर कब्जा किया है।

