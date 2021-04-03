पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:मांगों के लिए नपा कर्मचारी संघ का प्रदर्शन, मंत्री के पीए को सौंपा ज्ञापन

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जीटी रोड पर प्रदर्शन करते नपा कर्मचारी संघ के सदस्य। - Dainik Bhaskar
जीटी रोड पर प्रदर्शन करते नपा कर्मचारी संघ के सदस्य।

मांगों को लेकर नगरपालिका कर्मचारी संघ ने वीरवार सुबह विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। कैंट बस स्टैंड पर एकत्रित हुए संघ के सदस्य बारिश में विरोध जताते हुए गृह मंत्री अनिल विज के निवास तक गए। मंत्री के शहर से बाहर होने पर उनके नाम ज्ञापन उनके पीए अजय कुमार को सौंपा गया।

संघ सदस्यों का आरोप था कि सरकार उनकी मांगों को पूरा नहीं कर रही है। बीती 15 जनवरी को उन्होंने प्रदेश भर में निगम आयुक्तों के माध्यम से ज्ञापन मंत्री विज के नाम प्रेषित किए थे। जिनका अब तक संघ को कोई जवाब नहीं मिला। उन्होंने कहा कि यदि आगामी 15 दिन में उनकी समस्याओं का समाधान नहीं होता तो संघ द्वारा अनिश्चितकालीन हड़ताल की जाएगी।

उन्होंने कहा कि संघ ने कोरोना से दम ताेड़ने वाले कर्मचारियों के आश्रितों को 50 लाख आर्थिक सहायता देने, 4 हजार जोखिम भत्ता देने, छंटनी किए गए कर्मचारियों को ड्यूटी पर वापस लेने, चतुर्थ श्रेणी के नए पद सृजित करने, नियमित भर्ती करने आदि की मांगों को उठाया था।

