पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जिले में 6 हमनाम गांव:पोर्टल पर रजिस्ट्री में आ रही दिक्कत, डीटीपी से लेनी पड़ रही अनुमति

साहा8 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक जैसे नाम के 2 गांवों में एक कंट्रोल एरिया में तो दूसरा कंट्रोल एरिया से बाहर

रेवेन्यू रिकाॅर्ड ऑनलाइन होने के बाद रजिस्ट्री कराने के लिए लागू हुआ नया सिस्टम जिले के 12 गांवों के लिए परेशानी का सबब बन गया है। जिले में 6 गांव ऐसे हैं जिनके नाम से ही 6 और गांव हैं। इन एक जैसे नाम वाले गांवों में 6 गांव कंट्रोल्ड एरिया से तो बाहर हैं, परंतु जिन गांवों से इनका नाम मिलता-जुलता हैं वहां कंट्रोल्ड एरिया है। यानि वहां रजिस्ट्री करवानी हो तो डीटीपी से एनओसी लेनी होगी। ऐसे में तहसील में रजिस्ट्री कराते समय लाेगाें काे परेशानी हाे रही है।

बता दें कि हाल ही में हरियाणा सरकार ने जमीन की रजिस्ट्री के नियम व तरीके सरल व पारदर्शी करने के लिए रेवेन्यू विभाग के साॅफ्टवेयर में काफी बदलाव किए हैं। अब रजिस्ट्री करवाने से पहले ऑनलाइन अपाॅइंटमेंट लेने के समय ही साॅफ्टवेयर यह बता देगा कि जिस जमीन की आप रजिस्ट्री करवाना चाहते हैं वो डिस्ट्रिक्ट टाउन एंड कंट्री प्लानिंग विभाग के कंट्रोल्ड एरिया में आती है या नहीं।

डीटीपी विभाग से सेक्शन 7-ए के तहत जमीन की खरीद-बेच के समय एनओसी लेनी पड़ती है। यदि साॅफ्टवेयर इसे कंट्रोल्ड एरिया में दिखाता है तो उस जमीन की रजिस्ट्री करवाने के लिए डीटीपी से एनओसी लेनी पड़ेगी। हालांकि अब सरकार ने डीटीपी से एनओसी लेने का सिस्टम भी ऑनलाइन कर दिया है।

यहां आ रही दिक्कत
घसीटपुर गांव अम्बाला कैंट तहसील में है जिसका हदबस्त नंबर 126 है। यह कंट्रोल्ड एरिया के अधीन है। अब इसी नाम का एक गांव यानि घसीटपुर साहा तहसील में भी है। अब रेवेन्यू विभाग के रिकाॅर्ड में साहा के घसीटपुर गांव का हदबस्त नंबर 126 दिखाकर उसको कंट्रोल्ड एरिया की लिस्ट में डाल दिया गया है। साहा तहसील वाले घसीटपुर में भी रजिस्ट्री करवानी है तो बेचने वाले या खरीदने वाला जब रजिस्ट्री के लिए अपाॅइंटमेंट लेगा तो साॅफ्टवेयर इस क्षेत्र की जमीन को कंट्रोल्ड एरिया दिखाते हुए एनओसी की मांग करेगा। जब लोग डीटीपी ऑफिस जाते हैं तो विभाग कहता है कि यह गांव हमारे कंट्रोल्ड एरिया के तहत नहीं आता तो हम एनओसी कैसे दे दें। इसमें जमीन बेचने व खरीदने वालाें को परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही है।

सॉफ्टवेयर मांग रहा एनओसी
एक जैसे नाम वाले जो गांव अम्बाला सिटी या कैंट तहसील में हैं वह गांव कंट्रोल्ड एरिया में हैं। इन गांवों में भूमि खरीद-बेच के लिए एनओसी चाहिए। मगर, फंस वो गए जो नारायणगढ़ या साहा तहसील के इन्हीं नाम के गांवाें में भूमि खरीद-बेच करना चाहते हैं। सॉफ्टवेयर गांव का नाम भरते ही एनओसी मांगने लगता है। हालांकि रेवेन्यू रिकाॅर्ड में दोनों एक जैसे नाम वाले गांवों के जमीन के हदबस्त नंबर, खतौनी, खसरा नंबर सब अलग-अलग हैं, परंतु सरकार के एनआईसी विभाग में जो डाटा अपलोड हुआ उसमें इन गावों के हदबस्त नंबर भी एक जैसे ही हैं, इसलिए साॅफ्टवेयर रजिस्ट्री के लिए एनओसी की मांग करता है।

अधिकारियों को अवगत कराया : डीटीपी ललित
डीटीपी ललित कुमार ने कहा कि गांवों के नाम एक जैसे होने से परेशानी पैदा हुई है। रिकाॅर्ड अपलोड करते समय जमीन के हदबस्त नंबर भी एक जैसे लिख दिए गए, जिस कारण साॅफ्टवेयर कंट्रोल्ड एरिया से बाहर के एक जैसे नाम वाले गांव में भी एनओसी की मांग कर रहा है। एनआईसी डिपार्टमेंट में रिकाॅर्ड दुरुस्त करवाने के बाद ही ये समस्या दूर होगी। उच्चाधिकारियों को इससे अवगत कराया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें