  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Ambala
  Director Of Health Department, Who Arrived To Check The Suspended 5 Doctors, People Also Counted Complaints Of SMO

ललिता की मौत का मामला:सस्पेंड 5 डॉक्टरों की जांच करने पहुंचे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के डायरेक्टर, लोगों ने एसएमओ की भी शिकायतें गिना दी

अम्बाला2 दिन पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
शहजादपुर सीएचसी में जांच करने के लिए पहुंचे स्वास्थ्य विभाग के डायरेक्टर से एसएमओ की शिकायत करते ग्रामीण।
  • एसएमओ डॉ. तरुण प्रसाद बाेले- रविवार काे उनके साथ भी बदसलूकी हुई
  • ग्रामीणों ने एसएमओ के खिलाफ शिकायत देकर सस्पेंड करने की मांग की

रविवार को शहजादपुर सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र (सीएचसी)में डॉक्टर उपलब्ध न होने पर 30 वर्षीय ललिता की मौत मामले की जांच करने स्वास्थ्य विभाग के डायरेक्टर डाॅ. असरुदीन पहुंचे। इस मामले में सीएससी एसएमओ डॉ. तरुण प्रसाद को छोड़कर बाकी सभी 5 डॉक्टरों को सोमवार को निलंबित कर दिया गया था।

डायरेक्टर आने की सूचना मिलने पर गांव वाले सीएचसी पहुंच गए और एसएमओ डॉ. तरुण प्रसाद के खिलाफ आरोपों की लिस्ट गिनवा दी और उन्हें भी सस्पेंड करने की मांग की। ग्रामीणों ने कहा कि एसएमओ डॉ. तरुण प्रसाद की कार्यशैली संतोषजनक नहीं है। वह अपनी मर्जी से अस्पताल को चलाना चाहते हैं। पूर्व सरपंच सतीश कुमार व ग्रामीणों ने डायरेक्टर को बताया कि रविवार को डॉक्टरों की लापरवाही के कारण तीन बच्चों की मां ललित की मौत हो गई। जिस कारण गुस्साए परिजनों और ग्रामीणों को धरना प्रदर्शन के लिए मजबूर होना पड़ा है। लोगों ने यह भी आरोप लगाया कि सीएचसी को अहाता बनाया हुआ है।

एसएमओ की पत्नी पर फोन कर धमकाने का आरोप
पूर्व सरपंच सतीश कुमार ने डायरेक्टर असरुदीन को बताया कि रविवार की रात को एसएमओ की पत्नी ने रात 10 से 11 बजे तक उन्हें कई बार फोन कर धमकियां दी। एसएमओ ने जांच से बचने के लिए पत्नी को ढाल बनाया है। यदि एसएमओ को सस्पेंड नहीं किया तो माहौल खराब होगा।

मेरे खिलाफ क्या शिकायत दी, नहीं पता : डॉ. तरुण
एसएमओ डॉ. तरुण प्रसाद ने कहा कि उनके खिलाफ क्या और किसने शिकायत दी है, इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। रविवार को प्रदर्शन करने वाले लोगों में से कुछ ने बदसलूकी की है। बहुत भला बुरा कहा गया।

