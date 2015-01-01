पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुरातत्व विभाग ने प्रशासन को लिखा:77 साल पुराने कब्रिस्तान के 30 मीटर दायरे में बिना अनुमति निर्माण न होने दें

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कब्रिस्तान की आर्कियोलॉजी एंड म्यूजियम विभाग हरियाणा द्वारा की गई सेटेलाइट मैपिंग। हरी लाइन 15 मीटर और लाल लाइन 30 मीटर को दर्शाती है जिसके भीतर निर्माण नहीं हो सकता। नीली लाइन के भीतर संरक्षित स्मारक कब्रिस्तान है।
  • देखरेख करने वाली अम्बाला सीमीटरी कमेटी में विवाद की वजह से यहां वर्षों से सफाई नहीं हो पा रही, पुरातत्व विभाग ने लिया संज्ञान

जगाधरी रोड पर 20.54 एकड़ में संरक्षित स्मारक क्रिश्चियन कब्रिस्तान की बदहाली का मामला स्मारकों की देख-रेख करने वाले आर्कियोलॉजी एंड म्यूजियम विभाग हरियाणा के पास पहुंच गया है। विभाग ने इस मामले में संज्ञान लेते हुए जिला प्रशासन को कार्रवाई के लिए लिखा है। आरोप है कि कब्रिस्तान पर कुछ लोगों द्वारा अपना अधिकार जमाकर यहां पर सफाई नहीं करने दी जा रही। जिला स्तर पर डीसी स्मारकों के गार्जियन होते हैं और उन्हीं को मामले में कार्रवाई की स्तुति की गई है।

क्रिश्चियन कब्रिस्तान की देख-रेख करने वाली अम्बाला सीमीटरी कमेटी में विवाद की वजह से यहां वर्षों से साफ-सफाई नहीं हो पा रही है। इस कारण यहां बड़ी-बड़ी झाड़ियां खड़ी हो चुकी है। एक पक्ष ने गत दिनों कब्रिस्तान की जमीन बेचने का आरोप लगाकर गृह मंत्री अनिल विज को भी शिकायत सौंपी थी जिस पर एसपी को मामले की जांच के लिए कहा गया था। संरक्षित स्मारक की बदहाली की शिकायत आर्कियोलॉजी एंड म्यूजियम विभाग हरियाणा के पास भी गई थी जिसके बाद विभागीय टीम ने गत दिनों कब्रिस्तान का दौरा कर मौके का जायजा लिया था। इसके बाद अब विभाग द्वारा जिला प्रशासन को पत्र लिखा गया है जिसमें कब्रिस्तान में सफाई कराने और स्मारक का सही तरीके से रख-रखाव करने की बात कही गई है।

क्रिश्चियन कब्रिस्तान को अक्टूबर 1995 में संरक्षित स्मारक घोषित किया जा चुका
ऐतिहासिक संस्मारक व पुरातत्वीय स्थल व अवशेष अधिनियम 1964 के तहत क्रिश्चियन कब्रिस्तान को अक्टूबर 1995 में संरक्षित स्मारक घोषित किया जा चुका है। अधिनियम के तहत कब्रिस्तान की बाउंड्री वाल से 15 मीटर तक किसी तरह का निर्माण प्रतिबंधित है, इसके अलावा 15 से 30 मीटर दायरे तक यदि कोई निर्माण करना है तो इसकी अनुमति आर्कियोलॉजी एंड म्यूजियम विभाग से लेना जरूरी है। मगर अम्बाला स्थित संरक्षित स्मारक कब्रिस्तान के आस-पास धड़ल्ले से निर्माण हो रहे हैं।

चोरी मिली स्ट्रीट लाइट की नप ने रिपेयर की
गत दिनों अम्बाला सीमीटरी कमेटी के पदाधिकारियों ने कब्रिस्तान में स्ट्रीट लाइट नहीं जलने की भी शिकायत की थी जिस पर नगर परिषद ने मौके पर स्टाफ को भेजकर लाइटों को चेक कराया था। स्टाफ लाइट ऑन करने के लिए जब वायरिंग चैक करने लगा तो मुख्य तारें ही चोरी पाई गई। सोमवार को इन्हें ठीक करा रात को ऑन कर दिया गया।

इसलिए घोषित संरक्षित स्मारक
जगाधरी रोड पर कब्रिस्तान को आर्कियोलॉजी एंड म्यूजियम विभाग हरियाणा द्वारा “संरक्षित स्मारक’ घोषित किया गया था। दक्षिण अफ्रिका में 1899-1902 एंगलो-बोयर युद्ध के 20 वीरों को युद्ध बंदी बनाकर यहां लाया गया था। युद्ध बंदियों को मारकर उन्हें उन्हें कब्रिस्तान में दफनाया गया था। बाद में यहां स्मरणीय पिल्लर बनाया गया था जिस पर उनके नाम अंकित किए गए थे।

कब्रिस्तान में हालत काफी खराब है, इसके ठीक कराने के लिए जिला प्रशासन को पत्र लिखा गया है। कुछ लोग इसकी पॉजेशन देने में बाधा डाल रहे हैं जबकि यह एक संरक्षित स्मारक घोषित है। स्मारक के 15 से 30 मीटर तक बिना अनुमति कोई निर्माण नहीं हो सकता। डाॅ. बेनानी भट्‌टाचार्य, डिप्टी डायरेक्टर, आर्कियोलॉजी एंड म्यूजियम विभाग हरियाणा

