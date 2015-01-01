पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

घायल वकील की एमएलआर को लेकर हंगामा:डॉक्टर का आरोप- माजरा के पूर्व सरपंच ने शार्प चोट न लिखने पर धमकाया

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहजादपुर अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन वरुण गोयल।

शहजादपुर में एक कनफेक्शनरी की दुकान पर बैठे वकील वरुण गोयल पर मंगलवार को 5-6 नकाबपोशों ने हमला कर दिया। घायल वकील को इलाज के लिए सीएचसी ले जाया गया। जहां वकील के साथ पहुंचे माजरा के पूर्व सरपंच सतीश शर्मा व अन्य लोगों की महिला डॉक्टर से बहस हो गई। पुलिस ने सीएचसी की डॉक्टर अनु मेहा की शिकायत पर सतीश शर्मा व अन्य के खिलाफ सरकारी काम में बाधा पहुंचाने और बदसलूकी करने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया है। घायल वकील अभी बयान देने की स्थिति में नहीं है। वहीं वकील पर हमले के विरोध में नारायणगढ़ बार एसोसिएशन ने बुधवार को वर्क सस्पेंड रखा।

मंगलवार की शाम करीब 8 बजे वकील वरूण गोयल दोस्त की दुकान पर बैठे थे। तभी 5-6 नकाबपोश आए और वरुण पर हमला कर दिया। हमले में वकील को गंभीर चोट आई है, उन्हें सीएचसी ले जाया गया। जहां डॉक्टर अनु मेहा ने इलाज शुरू कर दिया। प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद वकील को पंचकूला रेफर किया।

डॉक्टर का आरोप है कि जब वह एमएलआर तैयार कर रहीं थी तो उन पर शार्प चोट लिखने का दबाव बनाया गया। चोट शार्प नहीं थी इसलिए ब्लंट (कुंद चोट) लिखा गया। डॉक्टर ने आरोप लगाया कि मरीज के साथ आए लोगों को समझाया था कि अगर वह उनसे संतुष्ट नहीं है तो बोर्ड से मेडिकल करवा सकते हैं। इस पर पूर्व सरपंच सतीश और अन्य ने उनके साथ अभद्र व्यवहार किया और राजनीतिक दबाव बनाने का प्रयास किया।

खुन्नस के चलते केस दर्ज करवाया: ग्रामीण
लोगों का कहना है कि शहजादपुर सीएचसी में कुछ दिन पहले माजरा की 30 वर्षीय ललिता की डॉक्टरों की लापरवाही से मौत हो गई थी। तब पूर्व सरपंच सतीश की अगुवाई में ग्रामीणों ने अस्पताल में धरना प्रदर्शन किया था। जिसके बाद स्वास्थ्य मंत्री ने पांच डॉक्टरों को सस्पेंड करने के आदेश दिए थे। आरोप है कि डॉक्टर उसी बात से पूर्व सरपंच से खुन्नस रखते हैं और साजिश के तहत केस दर्ज करवाया है। डॉक्टर के आरोप निराधार हैं।

वकील वरुण गोयल पारस अस्पताल पंचकूला में उपचाराधीन हैं। उनकी बाजू का ऑपरेशन हुआ है। वह अभी बयान देने की स्थिति में नहीं हैं। ब्रहमपाल, जांच अधिकारी, थाना शहजादपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपटाखों से पॉल्यूशन होता तो दिल्ली से भयानक गैस चैंबर बन चुका होता ये शहर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें