कोरोना का असर:कोरोना के चलते टीबी के 25 फीसदी तक कम आए मामले मेडिकल कॉलेज मुलाना में ही 55 फीसदी कम दर्ज हुए

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना के चलते इस साल टीबी के रोगियों में कमी दर्ज हुई है। पिछले साल जो टीबी (ट्यूबरक्लोसिस) के मामले सामने आए थे उनकी तुलना में इस साल 25 फीसदी तक मरीज कम सामने आए हैं। इस आंकड़े में सबसे ज्यादा गिरावट अप्रैल से जून तक आई, जब लॉकडाउन रहा। जिले में टीबी मरीजों में मामले कम आने में सबसे ज्यादा भूमिका मुलाना के मेडिकल कॉलेज की रही। जहां इस बार पिछले साल की तुलना में 55 फीसदी तक कम मामले आए।

साल 2019 में जनवरी से 31 अक्टूबर तक 2734 मामले सामने आए थे और इनमें से 2388 मामले सरकारी स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र में सामने आए, जबकि 346 मरीज प्राइवेट अस्पतालों के माध्यम से मिले थे। मुलाना मेडिकल कॉलेज से 662 मरीज सामने आए थे। जबकि इस साल 31 अक्टूबर तक 2034 मामले सामने आए हैं। इनमें से 1656 सरकारी स्वास्थ्य क्षेत्र के अस्पतालों, सीएचसी एवं पीएचसी के माध्यम से मिले, जबकि प्राइवेट से 378 मिले। मुलाना के मेडिकल कॉलेज में पिछले साल के 662 की तुलना में महज 278 मरीज ही चिह्नित हुए।

मरीज नहीं कर पाए मूवमेंट, मास्क भी फायदेमंद रहा

मुलाना मेडिकल कॉलेज में यमुनानगर व सहारनपुर से काफी मरीज आते थे। जो लॉकडाउन के दौरान कोई मूवमेंट नहीं करने से चिह्नित नहीं हो पाए। इसी प्रकार जिले के टीबी अस्पताल में कैथल, रायपुररानी, मोहाली, जींद व पटियाला के मरीज भी आते थे। जो लॉकडाउन के चलते नहीं आ पाए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक ये मरीज इस अवधि में लोकल डॉक्टरों पर इलाज लेते रहे होंगे। दूसरी तरफ मास्क का उपयोग बढ़ जाने से टीबी के संक्रमण पर रोक लगी रही और मरीजों की संख्या कम करने में मास्क का योगदान रहा।

इस साल जनवरी से अक्टूबर तक साल 2019 की तुलना में कम मरीज नोटिफाई हुए हैं। अप्रैल से जून के महीनों में 70 फीसदी तक की कमी देखी गई। हालांकि, मास्क ने भी संक्रमण रोकने में भूमिका निभाई है। डॉ. पवन चौधरी, डिप्टी सिविल सर्जन एवं इंचार्ज अधिकारी टीबी अस्पताल

