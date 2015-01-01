पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानून विरोध:किसानों के दिल्ली कूच के कारण 3 दिन तक पंजाब से सटे देवीनगर और सद्दोपुर बाॅर्डर सील

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
अम्बाला सिटी | शंभू बाॅर्डर पर किसानों के अादाेलन काे लेकर निरीक्षण करते डीसी अशोक कुमार, एसपी राजेश कालिया व डीएसपी रामकुमार।
  • पंजाब व चंडीगढ़ आने-जाने वाले वाहन चालकों को आएंगी दिक्कतें, एसपी बोले- बीच-बीच में ट्रैफिक निकालेंगे
  • पंजाब के किसानों को हरियाणा में दाखिल होने नहीं दिया जाएगा

तीन कानूनों के खिलाफ भारतीय किसान यूनियन के दिल्ली कूच को लेकर हरियाणा पुलिस अलर्ट मोड पर आ गई है। 25 से 27 नवंबर तक पंजाब सीमा को पूरी तरह से सील किया जाएगा। जीटी रोड पर देवीनगर व चंडीगढ रोड पर सद्दोपुर बैरियर सीमेंटेड बैरियर लगाकर मुख्य मार्ग पूरी तरह से सील होंगे। सामान्य वाहनों की भी एंट्री 3 दिन तक प्रभावित होगी। हालांकि बीच-बीच में सामान्य ट्रेफिक को भी निकाला जाएगा।

मंगलवार डीसी अशोक कुमार शर्मा व एसपी राजेश कालिया ने दोनों बार्डर पर जाकर प्रबंधों का जायजा लिया। एक हजार से ज्यादा पुलिस जवानों को बार्डर पर तैनात किया जाएगा। सद्दोपुर बैरियर पर डीटीओ अम्बाला गौरी मिड्‌ढा और शंभू बैरियर पर अम्बाला सिटी के एसडीएम सचिन गुप्ता ड्यूटी मजिस्ट्रेट के तौर पर ड्यूटी देंगे। किसी भी तरह की अनावश्यक मूवमेंट नहीं होने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। प्रदर्शनकारियों से निपटने के लिए मौके पर वाटर कैनन के अलावा पुलिस बल लाठियां व डंडों से पूरी तरह से लैस होगा।

पथराव या आगजनी से बचने को लेकर भी व्यापक उपाय किए गए हैं। इतना ही नहीं दोनों बैरियर पर रोडवेज बसों, एंबुलेंस व फायर ब्रिगेड को भी तैनात किया जाएगा। मध्य रात्रि से ही पुलिस दोनों बैरियर पर तैनात हो जाएगी। संपर्क मार्गों से भी किसान हरियाणा में प्रवेश न करें इसको लेकर भी व्यापक व्यवस्था की जा चुकी है और बैरियर लगाए गए हैं। जीटी रोड व चंडीगढ़ रोड पर 4 डीएसपी के नेतृत्व में पुलिस जवानों को तैनात किया गया है। किसान मंडियों व अन्य स्थानों पर न इकट्ठा हो इसको लेकर पुलिस ने सिटी अनाज मंडी के अलावा जीटी रोड पर बुहावा अनाज मंडी, शाहाबाद अनाज मंडी आदि क्षेत्रों में शाम से ही चेकिंग शुरू कर दी थी।

चंडीगढ़ और पंजाब आने-जाने के लिए ये रूट प्लान
एसपी राजेश कालिया ने बताया कि प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए आम लोगों को अपने आवागमन में दिक्कत न हो, इसके लिए रूट प्लान तैयार किया गया है। चंडीगढ़ जाने वाले लोग अम्बाला सिटी से नारायणगढ़ रोड से हंडेसरा, बरवाला होते हुए चंडीगढ़ जा सकते हैं। इसी प्रकार सुलतान चौक से जड़ौत, बरवाला व पंचकूला जा सकते हैं। पंजाब जाने के लिए देवी नगर अम्बाला सिटी से हिसार रोड पुल के माध्यम से जमीतगढ़ मोड से होते हुए घन्नौर रास्ते से पटियाला जा सकते हैं। डीसी अशोक कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि किसान यूनियन की कॉल को देखते हुए प्रशासन पूरी तरह से अलर्ट पर है। मौके पर एसडीएम सचिन गुप्ता, डीटीओ गौरी मिड्ढा, डीएसपी राम कुमार, पीडब्ल्यूडी के एक्सईएन निशांत मौजूद रहे।

भाकियू नेताओं की तड़के से शुरू हो गई घेराबंदी, कई नेता हिरासत में लिए

भाकियू के कई नेताओं व अन्य किसान नेताओं को पुलिस ने तड़के से काबू करना शुरू कर दिया था। जिले के अलग-अलग थानों की पुलिस ने किसानों का नेतृत्व करने वाले नेताओं व उनके नजदीकियों को हिरासत में ले लिया। हालांकि, भाकियू के जिला प्रधान मलकीत सिंह व अन्य कई नेता पहले ही चौकन्ना हो गए थे। जिन्हें पुलिस तलाश नहीं पाई। मलकीत सिंह ने भाकियू के प्रवक्ता राजीव के साथ एक वीडियो जारी कर किसानों को संदेश दिया कि शंभू बार्डर से दिल्ली कूच करने का कार्यक्रम उन्होंने बदल दिया है। अब वे मोहड़ा मंडी से कूच करेंगे। जिसके लिए किसानों को ज्यादा ज्यादा पहुंचने का आह्वान किया। वहीं, एसपी राजेश कालिया ने कहा कि किसानों को डिटेंशन एहतियातन की जा रही है। बार्डर पर 4 से 5 हजार तक किसानों को रोकने की पुख्ता व्यवस्था की है। जरूरत पड़ी तो दूसरे जिलों से भी पुलिस को बुलाएंगे।

इन किसान नेताओं को हिरासत में लिया गया

भाकियू के उप प्रधान गुलाब सिंह मानकपुर, जिला प्रधान के बेटे बलजिंद्र सिंह साहिबपुरा, गन्ना संघर्ष समिति के प्रधान विनोद खुड्‌डा के भाई गोपाल राणा, साहा ब्लॉक प्रधान गुलाब सिंह ठरवा, किसान संघ के प्रधान धर्मवीर थम्बड़, भाकियू के बराड़ा ब्लॉक उप प्रधान राजेंद्र घेलड़ी और गुरचरण सिंह बरोली।

