गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह:दुष्यंत तिरंगा फहराने सुबह आएंगे, यूट्यूब पर सीधा प्रसारण, 5 लेयर में होगी सुरक्षा व्यवस्था

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
अम्बाला सिटी | मिक्सी चाैक पर सुरक्षा व्वस्था काे लेकर निरीक्षण करते एसपी हमीद अख्तर। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • पुलिस लाइन में हाेने वाले समारोह में कार्ड दिखाकर होगी एंट्री

किसानों ने बेशक प्रशासन को गणतंत्र दिवस मनाने का आश्वासन दिया है, लेकिन प्रशासन ने पुख्ता प्रबंध किए हैं। पांच लेयर की सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बनाई गई है। समारोह में कार्ड दिखाकर ही एंट्री की जा सकेगी। मंच तक कोई न पहुंचे इसलिए पुलिस के 100 अधिकारी व जवान तैनात रहेंगे। डिप्टी सीएम दुष्यंत चौटाला सुबह 8 बजे ही रेस्ट हाउस पहुंचेंगे। इसके बाद वह ध्वज फहराकर परेड की सलामी लेंगे।

पुलिस लाइन चौक से कोई एंट्री नहीं हो‌गी। वहां से केवल वीआईपी वाहन ही समारोह स्थल तक आ सकेंगे। आम लोगों के लिए एंट्री सिविल अस्पताल चौक और ओल्ड सेशन कोर्ट की तरफ से होगी। इसलिए पुलिस के बेरिकेड्स लगाए गए हैं। सुरक्षा के लिहाज से पहली चेकिंग ओल्ड सेशन कोर्ट के पास, फिर ग्लैक्सी माल, पुलिस डीएवी स्कूल के बाद समारोह स्थल के अंदर जाने वाले गेट पर होगी। मंच के पास सुरक्षा लेयर बनाई गई है। जिसकी कमान डीएसपी को सौंपी गई है। जबकि सिविल अस्पताल चौक से पुलिस डीएवी स्कूल तक भी बेरिकेड्स लगाए गए हैं।

31 जगह 1605 कर्मचारी तैनात

पांच लेयर के अलावा पुलिस के 26 नाके और लगाए गए हैं। इसके लिए 1605 पुलिस कर्मियों की तैनाती की गई है। इसमें से आधी फोर्स मधुबन से बुलाई गई है। इसके अलावा सभी एसएचओ की ड्यूटी भी समारोह स्थल के आसपास लगाई गई है। तीन डीएसपी पुलिस कर्मियों की गार्द को संभालेंगे।

खुफिया एजेंसियां भी अलर्ट

किसान आंदोलन के चलते खुफिया एजेंसियां भी अलर्ट है। पल-पल की जानकारी जुटा रही हैं ताकि पता चल सके कि किसानों का सुबह रुख क्या होगा। इसलिए सोमवार सुबह से ही खुफिया एजेंसियों के कर्मी अपनी ड्यूटी पर लगे रहे। साथ ही उनकी नजर शंभू बार्डर पर भी है। जहां पर किसान धरने पर बैठे हैं।

फ्लैग मार्च और आईजी का दौरा

गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर डीसी अशोक कुमार शर्मा तथा एसपी हमीद अख्तर ने समारोह स्थल के आसपास फ्लैग मार्च निकाला। इससे पूर्व आईजी वाई पूर्ण कुमार ने एसपी के साथ समारोह स्थल का दौरा किया।

एसडीएम को सूचना तंत्र मजबूत रखने के निर्देश

डीसी ने जिले के चारों एसडीएम को कहा कि किसानों की 26 जनवरी की दिल्ली की कॉल को देखते हुए अपने सूचना तंत्र को मजबूत रखने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि हर गतिविधि का ध्यान रखें चूंकि किसानों ने गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह को शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से करने की बात कही है, लेकिन फिर भी कुछ असमाजिक तत्वों द्वारा ऐसे मौके पर गड़बड़ की आशंका रहती है। बीडीपीओ, तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदार को भी अपने क्षेत्रों के तहत हर गतिविधि पर नजर रखें।

घर बैठे लिंक से देखें कार्यक्रम

डीआईओ विनय गुलाटी ने बताया कि जिला स्तरीय गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह को लेकर एक यू टयूब लिंक https://youtu.be/k8xAbAXeCwQ जारी किया गया है। इस लिंक के माध्यम से कार्यक्रम का प्रसारण देखा जा सकता है।

किसान भाइयों ने राष्ट्रीय पर्व को मनाने बारे आश्वासन दिया है कि वे किसी प्रकार का कोई अवरोध पैदा नहीं करेंगे। यदि किसी असमाजिक तत्व ने राष्ट्रीय पर्व की गरिमा को ठेस पहुंचाने की कोशिश की तो सख्ती से निपटा जाएगा।
अशोक कुमार शर्मा, डीसी

समारोह के दौरान पुलिस के चाक चौबंद पुख्ता रहेंगे। संबंधित पुलिस अधिकारियों व कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगाकर उन्हें आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश भी दिए गए हैं। किसी भी सूरत में कानून व्यवस्था को हाथ में नहीं लेने दिया जाएगा।
हमीद अख्तर, एसपी

