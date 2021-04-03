पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम की पलटी:पहाड़ों से नजदीकी का असर; अम्बाला में सबसे ज्यादा 23 एमएम बरसात, आज भी छाएंगे बादल

अम्बाला
अम्बाला | कैंट के जीटी राेड पर बारिश में छाता ठीक करती महिला। - Dainik Bhaskar
  • फरवरी में अभी 2 बार करवट लेगा मौसम

वीरवार को दिन की शुरुआत बरसात से हुई। पूरा दिन रुक-रुक कर बरसात चलती रही। सुबह साढ़े 8 बजे तक जहां 2.1 एमएम बरसात हुई थी, वहीं शाम 5.30 बजे तक यह आंकड़ा 23 एमएम पर पहुंच गया। हरियाणा में सबसे ज्यादा अम्बाला में ही बरसात हुई। यह पहाड़ों की नजदीकी का असर रहा।

शुक्रवार को भी बादल छाए रहने व हल्की बरसात के आसार हैं। जबकि शनिवार व रविवार को धुंध छाएगी। उसके बाद 8 फरवरी को मौसम खुलेगा लेकिन 9 व 10 फरवरी को फिर बादल छाए रह सकते हैं।

चंडीगढ़ स्थित मौसम विभाग का अनुमान है कि फरवरी में अभी 2 और बार पश्चिमी विक्षोभ (वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस) के कारण मौसम करवट ले सकता है। इससे पूरे महीने ठंड बने रहने की संभावना है। इस बीच वीरवार को पड़ोसी राज्य हिमाचल के शिमला में भारी बर्फबारी हुई है। शिमला के आसपास के इलाकों में 50 एमएम बरसात भी हुई है।

अम्बाला का अधिकतम तापमान 14.1 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा, जो सामान्य से 7 डिग्री कम है। हालांकि रात की ठंड कुछ कम हुई है। न्यूनतम तापमान 10.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा जो सामान्य से 3 डिग्री ज्यादा है। शिमला में ठंड बढ़ गई है। वहां अधिकतम तापमान 3.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा जो सामान्य से 8 डिग्री कम है।

रात का तापमान 1.8 डिग्री तक रह गया है। शिमला में शुक्रवार को भी बर्फबारी होने का पूर्वानुमान है। उसके बाद 2 दिन बादल छाएंगे। वहां रात का तापमान माइनस में जाने की संभावना है। कृषि विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि यह हल्की बरसात गेहूं की फसल के लिए अच्छी है। इससे पैदावार बढ़ेगी। हालांकि तेज हवा व ओलावृष्टि होने पर नुकसान का अंदेशा बन सकता है।

