अम्बाला बार चुनाव:6 नवंबर काे सुबह 9 से 4 बजे तक चुनाव, 5 बजे शुरू हाेगी वाेटों की गिनती

अम्बाला2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विशाल मित्तल (फाइल फोटो)

बार एसोसिएशन के चुनाव में प्रधान, जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी, कोषाध्यक्ष व 4 कार्यकारिणी सदस्यों के तय होने के बाद अब उपप्रधान व महासचिव पद पर चुनावी मुकाबले की तस्वीर साफ हो गई है। दोनों पदों के लिए मंगलवार को किसी प्रत्याशी ने अपना नामांकन वापस नहीं लिया। जिससे अब उपप्रधान पद के लिए एडवोकेट मनप्रीत सिंह व प्रवेश गोयल के बीच सीधा मुकाबला होगा। वहीं, महासचिव पद के लिए संजीव कुमार, विवेक महर्षि, रोहित गर्ग व दया राम के बीच चौकोना मुकाबला होगा। इन सभी उम्मीदवारों की फाइनल सूची मंगलवार को बार के डिस्पले बोर्ड पर चस्पा कर दी गई।

मैदान में डटे प्रत्याशियों के बीच अब 6 नवंबर को चुनाव होगा। इन प्रत्याशियों ने अपना प्रचार भी शुरू कर दिया है। हालांकि, मैदान में उतरे प्रत्याशी पहले से भी तैयारी कर रहे थे। महासचिव पद के लिए चुनाव लड़ रहे रोहित गर्ग दूसरी बार मैदान में उतरे हैं। जो 2019-20 में बार एसोसिएशन प्रधान रोहित जैन की टीम में सचिव रहे हैं। इस चुनाव के लिए योग्य मतदाता 6 नवंबर को सुबह 9 बजे से साढ़े 4 बजे तक वोट कर सकेंगे। दोपहर में साढ़े 12 बजे से 1 बजे तक लंच ब्रेक रहेगा। इसके बाद वोटों की गिनती 5 बजे से शुरू होगी। चुनाव में जो मतदाता सूची है उसमें 983 एडवोकेट की सूची बार के डिस्पले बोर्ड पर लगाई गई है।

कोषाध्यक्ष पद विशाल मित्तल के हिस्से आया
बार में उपप्रधान व महासचिव के दो पदों को छोड़कर अब स्थिति स्पष्ट है। कोषाध्यक्ष पद विशाल मित्तल के हिस्से आया है। मित्तल को पहली बार यह जिम्मेदारी संभालने का मौका मिलेगा।

बकनौर 3 बार उपप्रधान और जैन दो बार सेक्रेटरी रह चुके
1970 के बाद से हुए बार चुनावों में रणधीर सिंह बकनौर सबसे ज्यादा तीन बार के उप प्रधान रहे हैं। एडवोकेट रणधीर सिंह साल 2000-2001, 2003-04, 2010-11 में चुने गए थे। इसी प्रकार सचिव पद पर वीके अग्रवाल दो बार सचिव चुने गए। जो 1986-87 फिर 1988-89 में चुने गए थे।

