पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

एसई से शिकायत:हाईटेंशन तार घर से दूर करने बिजली कर्मी पोल लगाने पहुंचे, लोगों ने काम रुकवाया

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भैरों मंदिर रोड पर बिजली का पोल लगाने के लिए खोदा गया गड्ढा।

कैंट के भैंरों मंदिर रोड पर तारा नगर में रिहायशी मकान से एक फीट की दूरी से गुजर रहे हाइटेंशन बिजली के तार को दूर करने के लिए सब डिवीजन नंबर एक से जेई मौके पर पहुंचे। जेई ने निर्माण एजेंसी के कर्मचारियों से जब गड्ढा खुदवाना शुरू किया तो लोगों ने विरोध जताया और काम बंद करा दिया। लोगों ने मामले की जांच और एक्सएलपीई केबल डालने के लिए एसई को शिकायत की है।

लोगों ने कहा कि सब डिवीजन नंबर एक के एसडीओ ने पोल शिफ्ट करने की बजाए कंटी-लीवर लगा कर हाइटेंशन तार दूर करने की बात कही थी। यदि पोल सड़क के एक छोर से रोड के ऊपर छह फीट की दूरी पर लगता है तो इससे रोड संकरी हो जाएगी। इससे जाम लगेगा। लोगों ने मंगलवार को बिजली निगम के एसई आरके खन्ना को एक शिकायत भेजी है जिसमें एसडीओ के व्यवहार पर लेकर सवाल उठाए गए हैं। एसई से मामले की जांच करने और उनके यहां पर क्रॉस लिंकिंग पॉलिइयेथीलनी केबल्स (एक्सएलपीई केबल) डालने की मांग की है।

लोगों ने कहा कि बिजली निगम ने दशहरा ग्राउंड राम बाग रोड से बनारसी दास मिल के पीछे महेश नगर ड्रेन तक 11 मीटर बिजली के पोल पर एक्सएलपीई केबल्स डाली गई है जबकि यहां पर रिहायशी बिल्डिंग न होने से ओपन बिजली के तार डाले जा सकते थे। लोगों ने कहा कि रोड 50 फीट से ज्यादा चौड़ा है और सिर्फ दुकानें बनी हुई हैं। ऐसे में बिजली निगम को तारा नगर में रिहायशी लोगों की जान-मान की सुरक्षा को देखते हुए एक्सएलपीई केबल डालनी चाहिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें