किसान आंदाेलन:आज भी पंजाब नहीं जाएंगी ट्रेनें, नाॅर्दर्न रेलवे को 1200 करोड़ से ज्यादा नुकसान

अम्बाला2 दिन पहले
रेल मंडल के अधीन आने वाले लालड़ू रेलवे स्टेशन पर धरने पर बैठे किसान।
  • पंजाब की ट्रेनें बंद, कोयला सप्लाई न होने से नाभा पावर प्लांट बंद

पंजाब में किसान आंदोलन के कारण आगामी दिनों में भी ट्रेनें चलने की उम्मीद नहीं है। पहले रेलवे ने पंजाब जाने वाली ट्रेनों को 4 नवंबर तक रद्द कर दिया था, मगर किसान अभी भी पटरियों पर डटे हुए हैं। जिस कारण नाॅर्दर्न रेलवे को अब तक 1200 करोड़ से ज्यादा का नुकसान हो चुका है। प्रतिदिन औसतन 45 करोड़ का नुकसान हो रहा है। 24 सितंबर से पंजाब में रेलमार्ग बाधित है। किसानों के विरोध के चलते 5 नवंबर को भी रेल संचालन बंद रहेगा। नाॅर्दर्न रेलवे के जीएम आशुतोष गंगाल ने बताया कि आंदोलन के कारण प्रतिदिन आने व जाने वाली औसतन 70 मालगाड़ियां प्रभावित हो रही हैं। अब तक लगभग 1373 यात्री ट्रेनें प्रभावित हुई हैं। कई ट्रेनों को रद्द किया गया, जबकि कइयाें के रूट डायवर्ट किए गए हैं। अब तक 2225 मालगाड़ियां प्रभावित हुई हैं। पंजाब से कोयला, उर्वरक, सीमेंट, पीओएल, कंटेनर, इस्पात व अन्य वस्तुओं के 230 रैकों का पंजाब में आना रुक गया अाैर विभिन्न वस्तुओं के 33 रैक पंजाब में ही रुक गए। पंजाब के विभिन्न स्थानों पर 33 रेल इंजन भी रुके पड़े हैं। आंदोलन से पावर प्लांट को कोयले की आपूर्ति और पंजाब से शेष भारत में खाद्यान्न तथा उर्वरक की आपूर्ति को भी व्यापक रूप से प्रभावित हो रही है। अम्बाला रेल मंडल में 13 स्थानों पर धरना दे रहे किसान : डीआरएम गुरिंद्र मोहन सिंह ने बताया कि अम्बाला रेल मंडल के अधीन आने वाले पंजाब के शंभू, नाभा, संगरूर, बरनाला, बठिंडा व लालड़ू समेत 13 स्थानों पर किसान रेल पटरियों पर धरना दे रहे हैं। मंडल को 170 करोड़ से ज्यादा नुकसान हुआ है। कोयले की सप्लाई नहीं होने से नाभा पावर प्लांट बंद हो गया है। कोयले से लदी 26 मालगाड़ियों को अलग-अलग स्टेशनों पर रोका गया है। 11 मालगाड़ियां पावर प्लांट में ही खाली खड़ी हैं जिन्हें लोडिंग पाॅइंट पर लौटना था।

