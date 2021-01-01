पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिना मेडिकल सर्टिफिकेट स्कूल में एंट्री नहीं:सरकारी अस्पतालों में जांच तो फ्री, लेकिन लाइन में खर्च हो रहे कई घंटे

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
जांच कराने के लिए अस्पताल में लगी बच्चों की लाइन। - Dainik Bhaskar
जांच कराने के लिए अस्पताल में लगी बच्चों की लाइन।

स्कूलों में 1 फरवरी से छठी से 8वीं तक कक्षाएं फिर खोली गई हैं। स्कूल में आने के लिए डॉक्टर से सामान्य परीक्षण का सर्टिफिकेट अनिवार्य किया गया है। प्राइवेट अस्पताल में डॉक्टर अपनी फीस के नाम पर 100 से 300 रुपए ले रहे हैं। सरकारी अस्पतालों में जांच तो मुफ्त है लेकिन बच्चों व अभिभावकों को लाइन में खड़े होकर कई-कई घंटे खर्च करने पड़ रहे हैं। मंगलवार को 250 बच्चों के कोरोना टेस्ट हुए।

कैंट अस्पताल में बगैर जांच मेडिकल स्लिप दी जा रही, सिटी सिविल में कर रहे कोविड टेस्ट

अम्बाला | कैंट सिविल अस्पताल में बच्ची का मेडिकल कराने आए सतीश कुमार पर्ची दिखाते हुए। पर्ची में बच्ची का नाम और उम्र लिख दी है। बाकी डिटेल खुद भरने काे कहा गया।
अम्बाला | कैंट सिविल अस्पताल में बच्ची का मेडिकल कराने आए सतीश कुमार पर्ची दिखाते हुए। पर्ची में बच्ची का नाम और उम्र लिख दी है। बाकी डिटेल खुद भरने काे कहा गया।

कैंट में काउंटर पर आधार कार्ड चेक करते हैं। फिर बच्चे के नाम लिखकर व मेडिकल अफसर की मुहर लगी स्लिप दे देते हैं। कहते हैं-स्कूल का नाम खुद भर लो।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की दलील- बच्चों से मौखिक पूछा जा रहा है कि फ्लू का कोई लक्षण तो नहीं।

सिटी में- यहां फ्लू ओपीडी में कतार लगती है। बाकायदा कोविड टेस्ट होता है और निगेटिव रिपोर्ट दी जा रही है। इसके लिए पहले स्लिप के लिए, फिर सैंपल के लिए और फिर रिपोर्ट के लिए लाइन में लगना पड़ता है।

अभिभावक बोले-ऐसी जांच का क्या फायदा, स्कूलों में थर्मल स्कैनिंग हो

परेशान पेरेंट्स का कहना है कि इससे तो अच्छा है कि स्कूल के गेट पर ही थर्मल स्कैनिंग हो और यदि किसी बच्चे का तापमान ज्यादा हो तो उसे एंट्री न दी जाए।

