पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहुल की मौत का मामला:एसएसई का स्पष्टीकरण- हादसे वाले दिन ठेकेदार ने हमें जानकारी नहीं दी, इसलिए सप्लाई चालू रही

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यहीं पर करंट लगने से राहुल की मौत हुई थी

220 केवी सब-स्टेशन तेपला की फेंसिंग पर पेंट करने के दौरान युवक राहुल की मौत के मामले में तेपला एसएसई अमन खुराना ने अपना स्पष्टीकरण हरियाणा विद्युत प्रसारण निगम (एचवीपीएन) के एक्सईएन दीपक शर्मा को दे दिया है। एक्सईएन ने बताया कि एसएसई ने स्पष्टीकरण में कहा है कि 4 अक्टूबर को हादसे से पहले उन्हें नहीं पता था कि फेंसिंग और लाइन के नीचे काम चल रहा है। फेंसिंग पर काम करने के लिए ठेकेदार ने भी कोई सूचना सब-स्टेशन स्टाफ को नहीं दी थी, इसलिए हादसा हो गया। इसके अलावा कुछ फैक्ट्स भी दिए हैं।

एक्सईएन ने बताया कि एसएसई के जवाब मिलने के बाद एक कमेटी गठित की गई है। कुरुक्षेत्र के शाहाबाद और अम्बाला के एक एसएसई इस कमेटी के सदस्य हैं। यह कमेटी एसएसई के जवाब को क्रॉस चेक कर रही है और जो फैक्ट्स दिए जा रहे हैं उनको मौके पर जाकर वेरिफाई किया जा रहा है। कमेटी अपनी रिपोर्ट एक सप्ताह में सौंप देगी। इसी रिपोर्ट पर डिपार्टमेंट कार्रवाई निर्भर है। एक्सईएन ने यह भी बताया कि करंट से युवक की मौत के मामले में कंस्ट्रक्शन के खिलाफ एफआईआर हो रखी है और पुलिस जांच कर रही है। यह सारा मामला ठेकेदार से ही जुड़ा हुआ है। ठेकेदार ने कोई परमिशन नहीं ली थी। जो थोड़ा बहुत काम रह रहा था उसके बारे में कोई जानकारी नहीं दी थी। यार्ड के अंदर कोई काम नहीं हो रहा है।

एसडीओ केसरी को जैसा लगा उन्होंने रिपोर्ट की, सारी लापरवाही ठेकेदार की है : एक्सईएन दीपक शर्मा
एक्सईएन दीपक शर्मा ने उत्तर हरियाणा बिजली वितरण निगम (यूएचबीवीएन) के अम्बाला डिवीजन के एक्सईएन पवन नरुला की ओर से एसडीओ केसरी की भेजी गई रिपोर्ट पर जवाब दिया है कि एसडीओ केसरी को जैसा लगा है उन्होंने वैसे ही रिपोर्ट दी है। सारी लापरवाही ठेकेदार की है।

हमने दबिश दी, लेकिन आराेपी ठेकेदार मिला नहीं
पुलिस ने आरोपी ठेकेदार के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। हमने दबिश भी दी है लेकिन आरोपी पकड़ा नहीं गया। आरोपी ने अग्रिम जमानत याचिका भी लगा रखी है, जिसकी सुनवाई शनिवार को होनी है। बलकार सिंह, एसएचओ, साहा थाना पुलिस।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें