रीडिंग ज्यादा,मीटर गुल:मीटर रीडिंग व बिल बांटने का काम करने वाली एजेंसी के कर्मी से मिली थी फर्जी रसीद

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।

बिजली मीटर की रीडिंग और बिल वितरण का ठेका लेने वाली एनवाईसी एजेंसी के कर्मचारी से फर्जी रसीद और मीटर मिलने के बाद एक और बड़ा खेल सामने आ रहा है। प्रारंभिक जांच में सामने आया है कि एजेंसी के कर्मचारी मीटर चुराने, मीटरों से छेड़छाड़ करने और ज्यादा रीडिंग वाले मीटर की जगह कम रीडिंग वाले मीटर लगाने के खेल में भी शामिल हैं।

बुधवार को एजेंसी के कर्मचारी की एक्टिवा से जो मीटर बरामद हुआ था, वो धूलकोट के उपभोक्ता का उतारा गया था। यही नहीं सिटी की अम्बा मार्केट से चोरी मीटर सेक्टर-9 में लगा मिला जबकि सेक्टर-9 का मीटर धूलकोट में लगा हुआ था। वीरवार को बिजली निगम के अधिकारियों ने धूलकोट व सेक्टर-9 में लगे मीटरों को उतरवा लिया है, इन्हें जांच के लिए लैब में भेजा जाएगा। सेक्टर-9 से मिले मीटर में 19 हजार और धूलकोट से मिले मीटर में 22 हजार यूनिट बिजली खपत की रीडिंग मिली है।

बिजली निगम के अधिकारी मान रहे हैं कि पिछले साल से ही सब डिविजनों में मीटर चेरी की शिकायतें लगातार बढ़ रहीं थी। अकेले बादशाही बाग ईस्ट सब डिविजन में ही पिछले कुछ महीनों में 4 से 5 शिकायतें मीटर चेरी की आई। कुछ उपभोक्ताओं ने तो मीटर चोरी होने की डीडीआर पुलिस में दर्ज कराई। अफसरों का मानना है कि यह खेल या तो उपभोक्ताओं से सेटिंग करके किया जा रहा है या फिर उपभोक्ताओं के मीटर गुपचुप बदल दिए गए। बिजली निगम के एसडीओ गौरव कुमार की शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने जांच कर रही है। चौंकी नंबर-5 के इंचार्ज सुलतान सिंह ने बताया कि बिजली निगम से कुछ जानकारियां मांगी गई हैं। बुधवार को एनवाईसी के एक कर्मी के पास से उपभोक्ता के नाम पर काटी गई 10 हजार रुपए की फर्जी रसीद मिली थी। उसी के बाद जांच शुरू हुई। निगम को इस खेल का इसलिए पता नहीं चल पाता क्‍योंकि निगम एक बार मीटर साइट पर लगा देता है। हर बार मीटर रीडिंग के लिए एनवाईसी के कर्मचारी जाते हैं और उन्हीं का काम बिल बांटने का है। निगम के लिए सभी मीटर का सीरियल नंबर हर बार चेक करना संभव नहीं हाेता। अब संदिग्ध मीटरों की सीरियल नंबर की भी जांच की जा रही है।

डीडीआर कटने पर निगम लगाता है नया मीटर
कंज्यूमर का मीटर चेरी हाेने पर संबंधित थाने में डीडीआर दर्ज करवानी पड़ती है। डीडीआर कटने के बाद निगम कंज्यूमर का नया मीटर लगाता है। जब तक उसका मीटर नहीं लगता, तब तक पुराने बिलों के हिसाब से औसत बिल भरवाया जाता है।

अंदेशा- तीन तरह से घपला हुआ

1. एजेंसी के कर्मी उपभोक्ता से सेटिंग कर ज्यादा रीडिंग वाले मीटर गायब कर देते होंगे। 2. ग्राहक से पुलिस में डीडीआर दर्ज कराते हैं ताकि नया मीटर लगे और पुराना एवरेज बिल ही देना पड़े। 3. कम रीडिंग वाला मीटर चुराकर ऐसे ग्राहक के यहां लगा देते जिसकी रीडिंग ज्यादा है।

