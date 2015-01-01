पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गृह मंत्री ने किया शिलान्यास:फायर ब्रिगेड कार्यालय के साथ स्टाफ आवासीय सुविधा भी, 11.39 करोड़ रुपए से बनेगी बिल्डिंग

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फायर ब्रिगेड भवन का शिलान्यास करते स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज।

जर्जर बिल्डिंग में चल रहे फायर ब्रिगेड कार्यालय का नया भवन तैयार होगा। शनिवार को गृह व शहरी स्थानीय निकाय मंत्री अनिल विज ने जगाधरी रोड पर 11.39 करोड़ रुपए से बनने वाली फायर ब्रिगेड बिल्डिंग का शिलान्यास किया। गांधी ग्राउंड के सामने बन रही बिल्डिंग के साथ स्टाफ आवासीय काॅलोनी भी बनेगी। इससे आपदा के समय तुरंत स्टाफ को ड्यूटी पर बुलाया जा सकेगा। इसके उपरांत गृह मंत्री ने 20 लाख रुपए की लागत से पक्की सराय में बनने वाली धर्मशाला का भी शिलान्यास किया। धर्मशाला के साथ सुंदर पार्क भी बनेगा।

विज ने कहा कि सरकारी सेवाओं में फायर ब्रिगेड मुख्य विभाग है। इन कर्मचारियों व अधिकारियों को बेहतर व अत्याधुनिक सुविधाएं मिलें, इसी कड़ी में नया कार्यालय व 4 मंजिला आवासीय भवन बनाया जा रहा है। प्रत्येक मंजिल पर 3 बेडरूम, रसोई, शौचालय तथा ड्राइंग रूम की सुविधा होगी। मौके पर एसडीएम सचिन गुप्ता, ईओ विनोद नेहरा, भाजपा मंडल प्रधान राजीव डिंपल, अजय बवेजा, कमल किशोर जैन, ललिता प्रसाद, बलकेश वत्स, विजेंद्र चौहान, आशीष अग्रवाल मौजूद थे।

बहुमंजिला बिल्डिंग 3219 वर्गमीटर में बनेगी। प्रांगण में 7 फायर ब्रिगेड गाड़ियों के खड़े होने की व्यवस्था होगी। ग्राउंड व फर्स्ट फ्लोर 1 हजार वर्गमीटर तथा सेकंड फ्लोर 454 वर्गमीटर का होगा। ग्राउंड फ्लोर पर स्टोर, लॉकर रूम, टेबल टेनिस रूम, किचन, वॉच रूम, वेटिंग एरिया, शौचालय, गैरेज तथा 2 विश्राम कक्ष का निर्माण किया जाएगा। फर्स्ट फ्लोर पर एफएसओ कार्यालय, एफएसओ स्टाफ कार्यालय, एडीएफओ कार्यालय, एडीएफओ स्टाफ कार्यालय, शौचालय आदि के लिए स्थान उपलब्ध होगा। सेकंड फ्लोर पर 5 कमरे, रसोई, सिटिंग एरिया आदि का प्रावधान होगा। भवन में लिफ्ट की सुविधा होगी।

एरिया होगा जगमग
विज ने बताया कि फायर ब्रिगेड के सामने बैंक स्क्वेयर बन रहा है, जबकि गांधी ग्राउंड में साइकिल ट्रैक। बीच में घास लगाई जाएगी। उन्होंने नप अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि ग्राउंड के चारों ओर लाइटें और सुंदर चारदिवारी बनाई जाए। फायर ब्रिगेड के साथ क्रिश्चियन कब्रिस्तान की चारदिवारी को भी बनाने के निर्देश दिए।

लोग मास्क जरूर पहनें
गृह मंत्री ने बताया कि उन्होंने विभिन्न जिलों के डीसी व एसपी को निर्देश दिए हैं कि मास्क पहनना अनिवार्य किया जाए। जो मास्क नहीं पहन रहे उनके चालान किए जाएं। उन्होंने कहा हमें कोरोना के साथ-साथ आगे बढ़ना है और संभलकर अपनी सुरक्षा करते हुए चलना है। जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आती तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंइस साल पंजाब में सबसे ज्यादा पराली जली, क्या इसके पीछे कृषि बिल को लेकर किसानों का गुस्सा है - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें