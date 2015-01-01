पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शराब कांड के बाद विभाग सक्रिय:शराब के सैंपल तो 188 लिए, रिपोर्ट किसी की नहीं आई

अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

प्रदेश में नकली शराब से मौत के मामले सामने आने के बाद जिले में भी आबकारी विभाग सैंपलिंग कर रहा है। हालांकि, विभाग का कहना है उसने अक्टूबर से ही सैंपलिंग शुरू की हुई है। अब तक 188 सैंपल लिए गए हैं। अभी इनकी रिपोर्ट नहीं आई है। डीईटीसी एनके ग्रेवाल के मुताबिक ये सभी सैंपल पंचकूला स्थित लैब में केमिकल जांच के लिए भेजे हैं।

प्रदेश में यह एक ही लैब है। विभाग ने 24 स्थानों पर रेड कर 18 अवैध खुर्दे पकड़े हैं। इन सभी मामलों में एफआईआर दर्ज कराई गई है। डीटीसी एनके ग्रेवाल ने बताया कि लोग आबकारी विभाग व हरियाणा सरकार द्वारा मान्यता प्राप्त ठेकों से ही शराब खरीदें। गली-मोहल्लों एवं तस्करों से शराब न खरीदें। वह नकली और जहरीली हो सकती हैं। जिससे जान भी जा सकती है।

उन्होंने लोगों से अनुरोध किया कि अगर उनके गली, मोहल्ले व पड़ोस में कोई अवैध रूप से शराब बेचता है व शराब की तस्करी करता है तो उसकी सूचना आबकारी विभाग को दें। सूचना देने वाले का नाम व पहचान गुप्त रखी जाएगी। डीटीसी बताया कि सूचना मोबाइल नंबरों 94668-89118, 941637-5779 तथा 96712-27329 पर दी जा सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें