ठगी का मामला:लोन का झांसा देकर 3 लोगों के नाम फाइनेंस कार्ड बनवाए, फिर सवा लाख की खरीदारी की, 4 पर केस

कुरुक्षेत्र/अम्बालाएक घंटा पहले
  • किस्त न भरने पर दस्तावेज धारकों के घर पहुंचे तो ठगी का पता चला
  • आरोपियों में तीन अम्बाला के, एक कुरुक्षेत्र के गांव लंडी का

बैंक से लोन दिलाने के नाम पर लोगों से आधार कार्ड व अन्य दस्तावेज लेकर उन पर बजाज फाइनेंस के कार्ड बनवाकर कई लोगों से करीब सवा लाख रुपए की ठगी का मामला सामने आया है। फाइनेंस पर लिए सामान की किस्तें टूटने पर जब संबंधित कंपनी के कर्मचारी घर पहुंचे, तो लोगों को खुद के साथ हुई ठगी का पता चला। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने अम्बाला के केसरी निवासी कमल व किरन, नूरपुर निवासी जसविंद्र व शाहाबाद के लंडी गांव के सतबीर सिंह के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की है।

आधार व राशन कार्ड पर लोन का झांसा दिया

अम्बाला के गांव कोंकपुर निवासी हरमेश पाल, सुनीता व जसमीत कुमार ने बताया केसरी के कमल, किरन, नूरपुर के जसविंद्र व लंडी निवासी सतबीर सिंह इनमें से दो की उनके गांव में रिश्तेदारी है। आरोपियों ने कहा वे आधार, राशन कार्ड पर आसान किस्तों पर लोन दिला देंगे। शिकायतकर्ता मजदूरी करते हैं, उन सबको मकान मरम्मत के लिए पैसे की जरूरत थी। इसलिए उन पर विश्वास कर लिया।

आरोपियों ने प्रत्येक को 40-40 हजार रुपए लोन दिलाने को हामी भरी। आरोपी उन्हें शाहाबाद प्रताप मंडी स्थित एक दुकान पर लेकर गए। वहां पर उनसे आधार, राशन कार्ड, पासबुक व छह-छह फोटो व प्रत्येक से तीन हजार रुपए एडवांस लेकर कागजात पर हस्ताक्षर करवा लिए। इसके बाद 15 दिन में लोन खाते में भेजने का आश्वासन दिया। काफी समय बीतने पर भी लोन खाते में नहीं आया। उलटा बजाज कंपनी के कर्मचारी उनके घर पहुंचे कहा आपने बजाज कार्ड से सामान लिया है। किस्तें भी नहीं भर रहो हो, किस्त न भरने की स्थिति में कानूनी कार्रवाई करने बारे कर्मचारियों ने कहा। यह सुनकर उनके पांव तले जमीन खिसक गई।

आरोपियों से कई बार संपर्क करना चाहा, लेकिन आरोपियों ने फोन उठाना बंद कर दिया। बाद में पंचायती तौर पर समझौते में आरोपियों ने अपनी गलती कबूली।उनके पैसे देने को हामी भरी, लेकिन अब पैसे देने से मुकर रहे हैं। साथ ही जान से मारने की धमकियां दे रहे हैं। शिकायत पर पुलिस ने कमल, किरन, सतबीर और जसविंद्र के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की है।

