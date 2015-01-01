पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चेतावनी:कोरोना के लक्षणों वाले मरीजों की जानकारी छिपाने पर प्राइवेट अस्पतालों पर केस दर्ज कराएगा स्वास्थ्य विभाग

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
फाइल फोटो।
  • विभाग ने बढ़ाई सैंपलिंग, बुधवार को 1555 सैंपल लिए

कोरोना केसों में फिर से हो रही बढ़ोतरी के बीच सिविल सर्जन डॉ. कुलदीप सिंह ने प्राइवेट अस्पतालों को कोरोना के लक्षणों वाले लोगों की जानकारी छिपाने पर केस दर्ज करने की चेतावनी दी है। सिविल सर्जन ने आईएमए प्रेसिडेंट को पत्र लिखकर कर कहा कि ऐसे मरीजों की जानकारी साझा न करने वाली संस्थाओं व अस्पतालों पर एपेडमिक एक्ट 1897 एवं डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट एक्ट 2005 के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

वहीं, बुधवार को एक बार फिर 30 से ऊपर मरीज आए हैं। 33 नए मरीजों के साथ अब जिले में कोरोना केसों की संख्या 9287 हो गई है। मरीजों की बढ़ती संख्या के बीच विभाग ने सैंपल की टेस्टिंग भी बढ़ा दी है। मंगलवार को चीफ सेक्रेटरी की तरफ से सैंपल बढ़ाने के आदेशों के बाद बुधवार को स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 1555 सैंपल लिए। जबकि इससे पहले नवंबर माह के 9 दिनों में 4065 सैंपल ही लिए गए थे। राहत की बात यह रही कि बुधवार को 26 मरीजों को ठीक होने के बाद डिस्चार्ज भी कर दिया गया।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग के मुताबिक अभी जिले में 149 एक्टिव केस हैं। जिले में रिकवरी रेट 97.15 प्रतिशत बना हुआ है जो कि प्रदेश में करीब 25 दिनों से अव्वल बना हुआ है। नवंबर माह के पहले 10 दिनों में 283 मरीज मिले हैं यानी कि औसतन रोजाना 28 मरीज मिलते रहे हैं। वहीं, अब पहले दस दिनों की संक्रमण दर अक्टूबर माह के बराबर पहुंच गई है। अक्टूबर माह में संक्रमण दर जहां 5.05 प्रतिशत थी तो अभी नवंबर के पहले दिनों में यह 5.04 प्रतिशत है। विभाग के आंकड़ों के मुताबिक 3 मौतें हुई हैं।

यहां मिले कोरोना मरीज
कैंट के रानी बाग इलाके से 4 कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। जबकि चंद्रपुरी, बोह, रेलवे कॉलोनी, डिफेंस कॉलोनी, रेसकोर्स से एक-एक मरीज मिला। इसी प्रकार सिटी के सेक्टर-8, जंडली, सेक्टर-9, छोटा बाजार से एक-एक व शहजादपुर के नसरोली व तोड़ा से एक-एक मरीज मिला।

