सुविधा:बोह की 6 एकड़ भूमि पर बनेगा हॉकी ग्राउंड, मंत्री विज ने 30 लाख मंजूर किए

अम्बाला8 मिनट पहले
कैंट के बाेह गांव के ग्राउंड में खेलने वाले खिलाड़ी।

हॉकी मैदान के लिए बोह गांव में सरकारी स्कूल के साथ 6 एकड़ भूमि का चयन कर लिया गया है। यहां पर इस समय ग्राउंड है जहां पर फुटबाॅल-क्रिकेट के मुकाबले होते हैं। मगर, अब भविष्य में यहां हॉकी स्टिक के साथ खिलाड़ी अभ्यास करते नजर आएंगे। शनिवार को गृह मंत्री अनिल विज ने बोह में हॉकी मैदान बनाने की घोषणा की और मैदान में सुधार के लिए प्राथमिक चरण में 30 लाख रुपए जारी किए।

उन्होंने बताया कि जल्द यहां हॉकी मैदान तैयार होगा। शनिवार को बोह गांव के निवासियों ने इस मामले को लेकर गृह मंत्री अनिल विज से मुलाकात भी की और हॉकी मैदान बनाने के लिए उनका आभार जताया। वहीं हॉकी एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारियों ने भी बोह में हॉकी ग्राउंड प्रदान करने पर खुशी जताई है। एसोसिएशन के पदाधिकारी एसएस मान ने कहा कि अब तक कहीं और जगह का प्रबंध नहीं हो पा रहा था, लेकिन अब भविष्य में दिक्कत नहीं होगी। भविष्य में यहां पर एस्ट्रोटर्फ लगाने का भी प्रयास किया जाएगा ताकि खिलाड़ियों को बेहतर प्रशिक्षण मिल सके।

पहले गांधी ग्राउंड में अस्थाई तौर पर दी थी जगह : हॉकी के लिए कोई उपयुक्त स्थान नहीं मिलने पर करीब 3 वर्ष पूर्व मंत्री अनिल विज ने हॉकी एसोसिएशन को गांधी ग्राउंड में जगह प्रदान की थी। ग्राउंड के एक कोने में नगर परिषद द्वारा तब यहां मिट्‌टी डालकर उसे लेवल किया गया था और मैदान तैयार किया था। मैदान में सुबह शाम खिलाड़ी अभ्यास करना भी आरंभ हो गए थे। मगर इस मैदान के ठीक साथ नगर परिषद द्वारा कूड़े का डंपिंग ग्राउंड बना लिया गया था। बदबू के कारण खिलाड़ियों का खेलना मुश्किल हो गया था जिस वजह से हॉकी सेंटर को हॉकी एसोसिएशन द्वारा जीएमएन कालेज के ग्राउंड में शिफ्ट किया गया था जोकि इस समय वहीं चल रहा है।

ग्राउंड में ये सुधार कार्य होंगे
बोह में ग्राउंड राजकीय स्कूल के ठीक साथ बना हुआ है। यह मैदान उबड़-खाबड़ है जिसे समतल करने की जरूरत है। इसके अलावा यहां पर लाइट का भी प्रबंध नहीं है जबकि कोई चार दीवारी भी ठीक नहीं है और कई जगह पर टूटी है। कुछ स्थानों पर तो मिट्‌टी के ढेर भी लगे हुए हैं। मैदान में सुधार के लिए पहले यहां मिट्‌टी से इसे भरना होगा जिसके बाद इसे हॉकी खेलने लायक बनाने के लिए लेवल करना होगा। मैदान की चार दीवारी के साथ-साथ रोशनी का भी प्रबंध यहां जरूरी है। इसके बाद ही यहां पर हॉकी खेल संभव हो सकेगा। बोह गांव से भाजपा पदाधिकारियों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने बोह निवासियों के साथ गृह मंत्री विज से मुलाकात की थी। इस प्रतिनिधि मंडल में ग्रामीण उपप्रधान बृजभूषण कौशिक, मोहित कौशिक, विनीत शर्मा, कैप्टन जेके शर्मा, राज राणा, प्रेम राणा, दलीप सिंह एवं अन्य मौजूद थे।

