यात्री परेशान:दिवाली पर घर जाने की मारामारी, नहीं चली स्पेशल ट्रेनें, बस से जाना पड़ रहा

अम्बाला38 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
कैंट के रेलवे स्टेशन पर जाता यात्री।

किसान आंदोलन की वजह से पहली बार दिवाली पर स्पेशल ट्रेनों का संचालन रेलवे द्वारा नहीं किया जा सका है। इस वजह से हजारों यात्रियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। दिवाली व छठ पूजा से पहले अम्बाला से यूपी-बिहार जाने वाली यात्रियों की भरमार रहती है, मगर इस बार ट्रेनें नहीं मिलने के कारण यात्रियों को बसों में सफर करना पड़ा। इस वजह से यात्रियों को परेशानी भी हुई।

रेलवे द्वारा दो दर्जन से ज्यादा फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेनें चलाने की घोषणा पूर्व में की गई थी जोकि अम्बाला रेल मंडल के अलग-अलग स्टेशनों से चलनी थी, मगर विरोध के चलते पंजाब से ट्रेनों का संचालन नहीं हो सका। शुक्रवार सैकड़ों यात्री पंजाब से अम्बाला कैंट रेलवे स्टेशन पर ट्रेनें पकड़ने के लिए पहुंचे थे। मगर यहां से भी यूपी-बिहार के लिए ट्रेनें नहीं मिलने की वजह से उन्हें मायूसी ही हाथ लगी। मजबूरी में यात्रियों को बसों में सवार होना पड़ रहा है। यात्रियों को अम्बाला कैंट बस स्टैंड से सहारनपुर, मेरठ की बसों में सवार होना पड़ा। इन शहरों के लिए जाने वाली बसों में खासी भीड़ रही।

