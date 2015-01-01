पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

50 स्टूडेंट्स पढ़ाई करेंगे:चंदपुरा में बनेगा होम्योपैथिक मेडिकल कॉलेज और अस्पताल, 2021 में पूरा होने की उम्मीद

अम्बाला39 मिनट पहले
चंदपुरा में बनने वाले होम्योपैथिक कॉलेज के लिए झाड़ियां साफ करती मशीन।
  • नगर परिषद ने आयुष विभाग को ट्रांसफर की जमीन

प्रदेश का पहला गवर्नमेंट होम्योपैथिक मेडिकल कॉलेज और अस्पताल अम्बाला के गांव चंदपुरा में 37 करोड़ की लागत से बनेगा। शुक्रवार को नगर परिषद अम्बाला कैंट ने आयुष विभाग को 7 एकड़ के करीब जमीन ट्रांसफर कर दी है। नप ईओ अपूर्व चौधरी ने जिला आयुर्वैदिक अधिकारी डाॅक्टर सतपाल को हाउस की प्रपोजल फाइनल करके दस्तावेज सौंप कर जमीन का कब्जा भी दे दिया है।

अगले एक सप्ताह में होम्योपैथिक मेडिकल कॉलेज की फाइनल ड्राइंग तैयार हो जाएगी। कब्जा मिलने के साथ ही चीफ आर्किटेक्ट हरियाणा ने नप और जिला आयुर्वेदिक अधिकारी डाॅक्टर सतपाल के साथ मौके का मुआयना कर लिया है। जिला आयुर्वेदिक अधिकारी डाॅ. सतपाल ने बताया कि होम्योपैथिक मेडिकल कॉलेज के लिए 37 करोड़ की राशि मंजूर है और 11 एकड़ जमीन मंगलई गांव में मिल गई थी।

मंगलई की पंचायत ने आयुष विभाग को जमीन भी ट्रांसफर कर दी थी लेकिन वहां पर यह कॉलेज नहीं बनेगा। गांव चंदपुरा में इसे बनाने की योजना है। चीफ आर्किटेक्चर के साथ-साथ सभी विभाग सभी औपचारिकताएं आगामी एक सप्ताह के अंदर करेंगे। इसके बाद बिल्डिंग का स्वरूप तय हो जाएगा।

पहले साल 50 और पांच साल में 250 स्टूडेंट्स को मिलेगा दाखिला

होम्योपैथिक मेडिकल कॉलेज में पहले साल (2022) में 50 स्टूडेंट्स को दाखिला मिलेगा। स्टूडेंट्स को नीट की एग्जाम क्लियर करना होगा। पांच साल में यहां 250 स्टूडेंट्स होम्योपैथिक मेडिसिन की पढ़ाई करेंगे। इसलिए स्टूडेंट्स के पढ़ने के साथ-साथ प्रैक्टिस के लिए 100 बेड का अस्पताल बनेगा। इसलिए उम्मीद है कि कैंट सिविल अस्पताल की तरह ही चंदपुरा में तीन से चार ब्लॉक वाली बिल्डिंग बनेगी। स्टूडेंट्स के लिए हॉस्टल और होम्योपैथिक डाॅक्टरों के रहने के लिए क्वार्टर की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

मुफ्त इलाज और दवाइयां मिलेंगी

गवर्नमेंट मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड अस्पताल (जीएमसीएच) सेक्टर-32 चंडीगढ़ की तरह की चंदपुरा में बनने वाले होम्योपैथिक मेडिकल कॉलेज एंड अस्पताल में मरीजों का इलाज निशुल्क होगा। जीएमसीएच सेक्टर 32 एलौपैथिक है जबकि चंदपुरा में बनने वाले मेडिकल कॉलेज में होम्योपैथिक से इलाज होगा। इसलिए बिल्डिंग में इंडोर ओपीडी होगी।

पहले मंगलई चुनी थी जगह, दूर होने पर चंदपुरा में तलाशी जमीन

होम्योपेथिक काॅलेज के लिए पहले मंगलई में 11 एकड़ जमीन का चयन किया गया था। 12 जनवरी 2019 को सीएम द्वारा ऑनलाइन शिलान्यास भी किया गया था। लेकिन निर्माण कार्य आरंभ नहीं हो सका था। विभाग द्वारा शहरी क्षेत्र में जमीन की तलाश की जा रही थी जिसके बाद चंदपुरा में जमीन मिलने पर अब यहां काॅलेज की स्थापना की जाएगी। बता दें कि पहले चंदपुरा में डेयरियों को भी शिफ्ट करने की योजना बनी थी, मगर तब ग्रामीणों के विरोध के कारण यह प्रोजेक्ट रोकना पड़ा था।

