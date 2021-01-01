पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रक्षा मंत्रालय ने जारी किया पत्र:10 को भंग होगा कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड का सदन, अब बोर्ड अध्यक्ष और सीईओ कराएंगे काम

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

रक्षा मंत्रालय ने देशभर में 56 कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड के हाउस को भंग करने के आदेश जारी कर दिए हैं। इसके तहत 10 फरवरी से अम्बाला कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड का हाउस भी भंग हो जाएगा। आगे चुनाव कराने के लिए मंत्रालय ने अभी कोई गाइडलाइन जारी नहीं की है। इस वजह से अब आगामी आदेशों से कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड के 2 सदस्य बोर्ड की गतिविधियों को संभालेंगे। ये सदस्य बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष और सीईओ हैं।

11 फरवरी से सभी निर्वाचित पार्षदों के साथ ही उपाध्यक्ष और सेना के सदस्यों की सभी शक्तियां खत्म हो जाएंगी।हालांकि बोर्ड का हाउस भंग होने के बाद तीन सदस्यीय टीम बोर्ड की गतिविधियां संभालती हैं और तीसरा सदस्य केंद्र सरकार द्वारा नामित कोई भी पूर्व पार्षद हो सकता है। मगर तीसरे सदस्य की नियुक्ति को लेकर अभी कोई लिखित आदेश रक्षा मंत्रालय ने जारी नहीं किए हैं।

बता दें कि कैंटोनमेंट के चुनाव जनवरी 2015 में संपन्न हुए थे। जनवरी 2019 में बोर्ड का 5 वर्ष का कार्यकाल समाप्त हो गया था, मगर रक्षा मंत्रालय ने छह-छह माह दो बार एक्सटेंशन देकर पार्षदों का कार्यकाल बढ़ा दिया था।

कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड क्षेत्र में विकास कार्य, सामान की खरीद-फरोख्त, बोर्ड का बजट, टैक्स बढ़ाने-घटाने, नई नियुक्तियां करने, सैन्य क्षेत्र में सड़कों को बंद करने व अन्य कार्य कराने के लिए हाउस में पास कराना होता था। मगर, अब हाउस भंग होने पर बोर्ड के अध्यक्ष और सीईओ सर्वेसर्वा होंगे।

वेस्टर्न कमांड में 13 बोर्ड, प्रदेश में अम्बाला इकलौता

सेना की वेस्टर्न कमांड के अधीन 5 राज्यों में 13 कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड हैं। हरियाणा में इकलौता कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड अम्बाला में है। इसके अलावा पंजाब के 3, हिमाचल प्रदेश के 7, जम्मू व कश्मीर के 1 और दिल्ली में 1 कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड हैं।

10 फरवरी को बोर्ड के हाउस का कार्यकाल खत्म हो जाएगा। आगामी आदेशों तक सीईओ और बोर्ड अध्यक्ष ही बोर्ड की गतिविधियों का संचालन करेंगे। तीसरे सदस्य को लेकर केंद्र सरकार जब गाइडलाइन जारी करेगा तब चयन होगा।

अनुज गोयल, सीईओ, कैंटोनमेंट बोर्ड

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser