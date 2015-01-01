पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की रेड:पवित्र नदी मार्कंडेय पुल पर शराब का अवैध अड्डा पकड़ा, उसी ब्रांड की शराब मिली, जिससे सोनीपत में कई मौत हुई

अम्बाला3 घंटे पहले
कालाअम्ब में अवैध शराब के ठेके को पुलिस ने जब्त किया।

कालाअम्ब-यमुनानगर रोड पर पवित्र मार्कण्डेय नदी के पुल के पास खोखे में चल शराब का अवैध अड्डा पकड़ा गया। यहां से देसी व अंग्रेजी शराब की बोतलें मिलीं। इनमें वो ब्रांड भी शामिल है, जिस ब्रांड की नकली शराब पीने से सोनीपत में कई मौत हो चुकी हैं। नारायणगढ़ पुलिस ने इस मामले में आबकारी कानून के अलावा साजिश की धारा 120बी भी लगाते हुए उस ठेकेदार शौक़ीन को भी नामजद किया है, जो यहां शराब बिकवाता था। मौके से पकड़े गए कारिंदे मेरठ के संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि शौक़ीन शराब उपलब्ध कराता था।

एफआईआर के मुताबिक खोखे से देसी शराब मस्ती माल्टा की दो पेट्टी बोतलें व एक पेटी अध्धे, अंग्रेजी शराब की 5 बोतल व 14 अध्धे, बीयर की 11 बोतलें व 2,160 रुपये नगद बरामद हुए। आरोपी संदीप ने बताया कि वह शौकीन नामक ठेकेदार की शराब बेचता है। पुलिस के मुताबिक काला अम्ब में शराब के ठेके शौक़ीन वाइन कंपनी के हैं। पुलिस अब शौक़ीन वाइन का मालिक का पता लगाने में जुटी है।

नारायणगढ़ क्षेत्र में ऐसे अवैध खुर्दे कई जगह चल रहे हैं। इस संबंध में कबीर नगर के रविंद्र सिंह सीएम विंडो पर भी शिकायत की थी। जिसमें लखनौरा सर्कल में ऐसे करीब 10 खुर्दे होने की बात कही थी। आरोप है कि ठेकेदार आबकारी एवं कराधान विभाग के अधिकारियों से मिलीभगत कर खुर्दे चला रहा है। लालपुर, ओखल चौक, शंकरपुरा, जौली, महुआखेड़ी, नगला, नखड़ोली, खेड़की, गदोली, अंबली, बाल्टी और बेरखेड़ी में भी जांच होनी चाहिए।

नारायणगढ़ एसडीएम की सलाह-अवैध खुर्दों से शराब न खरीदें

सोनीपत में जहरीली शराब पीने से हुई मौतों के बाद नारायणगढ़ एसडीएम डॉ. वैशाली शर्मा ने अलर्ट जारी कर कहा कि जो शराब का सेवन करते हैं, वे अवैध खुर्दों से शराब न खरीदें। एसडीएम ने कहा कि सोनीपत के उप आबकारी व कराधान आयुक्त (आबकारी) ने पत्र से बताया है कि यह जहरीली शराब पीने से जिन लोगों की मृत्यु हुई है, उन्होंने यह जहरीली शराब अवैध खुर्दों से खरीदी थी। किसी मान्यता प्राप्त ठेके व उप ठेकों से जहरीली शराब की बिक्री की कोई सूचना नहीं है। पता चला है कि मस्ती माल्टा व रसीला संतरा के नाम से नकली ब्रांड खुर्दों से बेचे गए हैं।

