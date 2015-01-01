पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • In February, 48 Thousand Electricity Bills Were Filled At The Cash Counter Of The E pay Agency, But The Electricity Corporation Did Not Receive

आरोप:फरवरी में ई-पे एजेंसी के कैश काउंटर पर भरा था 48 हजार बिजली बिल, लेकिन बिजली निगम को नहीं मिला

अम्बाला सिटी3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फरवरी में भरा हुआ बिजली बिल दिखाता शुभम।
  • 1.04 लाख हुआ पेंडिंग बिल, उपभोक्ता का कनेक्शन काटने पहुंची बिजली निगम की टीम

बिजली निगम सब डिविजन की एक शिकायत साेमवार काे ई-पे एजेंसी के कैश काउंटर पर सामने आई। सिटी के लक्ष्मी नगर के शुभम जिंदल ने फरवरी में 9 महीने पहले अपने बिल की राशि भर दी थी, मगर उसके बिल की राशि 9 महीने बाद भी निगम के अकाउंट में अपडेट नहीं की गई। हद ताे तब हाे गई जब बिजली निगम की टीम उपभाेक्ता पर 1.04 लाख रुपए की राशि पेडिंग हाेने की बात कहते हुए उसका कनेक्शन काटने के लिए पहुंच गई।

शुभम जिंदल ने बताया कि 13 फरवरी 2020 काे उसने ई-पे एजेंसी के कैश काउंटर पर बिल की राशि 48678 हजार रुपए भरी थी। यह कनेक्शन बृज नारायण वैद्य के नाम है। काउंटर से उसे ई-पे एजेंसी कर्मचारी ने रसीद भी दी गई थी। मगर बीते अक्टूबर माह में निगम की टीम उसका बिजली कनेक्शन काटने के लिए घर पहुंच गई। टीम का कहना था कि उनका 1.04 लाख रुपए बिल बकाया हाे गया है। उन्हाेंने 5 दिसंबर 2019 काे अंतिम बार बिजली बिल भरा था।

यह सुनते ही वह सन्न रह गए, क्याेंकि उन्हाेंने फरवरी 2020 में ई-पे कैश काउंटर पर बिल की राशि जमा करवाई थी। मगर ई-पे एजेंसी कर्मचारियाें ने निगम के अकाउंट में राशि काे अपडेट ही नहीं किया। उसने कई चक्कर निगम व ई-पे एजेंसी कर्मचारियाें के पास चक्कर काटे। तब जाकर साेमवार काे उनके बिल की राशि काे अपडेट किया गया। उन्हाेंने कुछ पैसे देकर अपने बिल काे क्लियर करवाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें