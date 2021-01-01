पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Haryana
  • Ambala
  • In Saha Industrial Area Plot Number 46, 3 Departments Of Red, Licensed Ayurvedic Sanitizer, Were Making Toilet Cleaners

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सिंगला ब्रदर्स कनेक्शन:साहा इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया के प्लॉट नंबर 46 में 3 विभागों की रेड, लाइसेंस आयुर्वेदिक सैनिटाइजर का, बना रहे थे टाॅयलेट क्लीनर

बराड़ा/अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बराड़ा | साहा के सेक्टर-1 में फर्म की जांच करती विभाग की टीम। - Dainik Bhaskar
बराड़ा | साहा के सेक्टर-1 में फर्म की जांच करती विभाग की टीम।
  • शमा बायोटेक में रेड, विस्मा छपे गत्ते के डिब्बे मिले, विस्मा फर्म में अमित सिंगला पार्टनर

साहा सेक्टर-1 में प्लॉट नंबर-46 में चल रही शमा बायोटेक में मंगलवार को तीन विभागों आयुष, डीईटीसी और ड्रग कंट्रोल अधिकारी की संयुक्त रेड पड़ी। फर्म के पास आयुष विभाग का हैंड वॉश और सेनेटाइजर का लाइसेंस था, लेकिन यहां पर टॉयलेट और फ्लोर क्लीनर की प्रोडक्शन की जा रही थी। यहां पर शमा और विसमा के कार्टन (गत्ते के पैकिंग वाले डिब्बे) मिले।

विसमा के अमित सिंगला पार्टनर हैं। अमित ट्रेडर्स वेलफेयर सोसायटी के प्रधान विकास सिंगला के भाई हैं। विकास के 21 जनवरी को तुम भाषण बांटते हो और हम राशन, वाले बयान के बाद से सिंगला ब्रदर्स के कारोबार पर यह तीसरी रेड है। सेल्स टैक्स विभाग ने यहां से दोनों फर्म के दस्तावेज बरामद किए। दोनों फर्म का एक ही पता है।

मुख्यालय से आए आदेश पर तीनों विभागों के अधिकारियों ने दोपहर बाद से ही शमा बायोटेक में जांच शुरू कर दी। आयुष विभाग के जिला अधिकारी सतपाल ने जांच में पाया कि शमा बायोटेक फर्म ने विभाग से हैंड वॉश व सेेनेटाइजर का लाइसेंस ले रखा है, लेकिन फर्म में टॉयलेट क्लीनर और फ्लोर क्लीनर का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। इन दोनों प्रोडक्ट्स पर लाइसेंस नंबर 1127 आईएसएम (एचआर) अंकित था।

विभाग ने वहां से 2,136 टॉयलेट क्लीनर (250 एमएल) और 912 फ्लोर क्लीनर (500 एमएल) बरामद किए। रेड के दौरान वहां पर यूपी के कुशीनगर का प्रोडक्शन मैनेजर खालिद रजा मिला। कंपनी का प्रॉपराइटर गौतम बुद्ध नगर का विनीत भगत है। खालिद ने आयुष विभाग को बताया कि उनके पास आयुर्वेदिक दवा का लाइसेंस है।

एक फर्म एक महीना पहले ही बनी: डीईटीसी

डीईटीसी सुरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि जांच में पाया गया को विसमा व शमा बायोटेक आपस में लेन देन कर रही हैं। जबकि दोनों के कार्टन एक ही स्थान पर मिले हैं। शमा बायोटेक ने 1 साल पहले जीएसटी नंबर लिया था, जबकि विसमा ने 1 माह पहले ही नंबर लिया है। शमा के नाम से मैन्युफेक्चर और विसमा के नाम से बिक रही थी। दोनों फर्मों का एक ही पता है।

आयुष विभाग से लाइसेंस लिया फर्म ने : सुनील

ड्रग कंट्रोल ऑफिसर सुनील चौधरी ने बताया कि विभाग की तरफ से जैसे आदेश आए। उसके बाद शमा बायोटेक की जांच के लिए आए हैं। यहां पर फर्म ने आयुष विभाग से लाइसेंस लिया है। फर्म ड्रग विभाग के नियमों की उल्लंघना नहीं की है। फिर भी इस मामले की जांच जारी है।

21 जनवरी को विकास सिंगला ने दिया था बयान, उसके बाद से छापेमारी

ये कहा था भाषण में...

कुछ लोग हमें अच्छा काम करने से रोकने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं। अस्पताल में दवा नहीं, डॉक्टर नहीं मिलते, हम जरूरतमंदों को दवा दे रहे हैं तो कुछ लोगों को दिक्कत हो रही है। ‘तुम’ भाषण देते हो और हम राशन देते हैं। हमारा नाम व काम साफ-सुथरा है, किसी से कोई डर नहीं। चाहे कोई जांच करा ले।

  • 22 जनवरी : खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन की टीम छापा मारने पहुंची।
  • 22 जनवरी : कैंट थाने में सरकारी ड्यूटी में बाधा व मारने की धमकी का केस दर्ज
  • 27 जनवरी : सेल्स टैक्स की टीम सर्वे करनी पहुंच गई।
  • 2 फरवरी : साहा में तीन विभागों आयुष, डीईटीसी और ड्रग कंट्रोल अधिकारी की संयुक्त रेड हुई।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser