योजना:सिटी के सेक्टरों में दिसंबर से मिलेंगे पीएनजी कनेक्शन, मोहड़ा के बाद अब पंजोखरा में भी सीएनजी पंप शुरू

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
कैंट के पंजाेखरा में खुला सीएनजी पंप।
  • जलबेहड़ा स्थित पीएनजी के मदर प्लांट से सिटी के सेक्टरों तक पाइप दबाने का काम 25 फीसदी पूरा

मोहड़ा के बाद पंजोखरा में भी सीएनजी (कंप्रेस्ड नेचुरल गैस) पंप शुरू हो गया है। जिले में जल्द ही ऐसे दो पंप और शुरू होने हैं। खानअहमदपुर के पंप के इसी माह शुरू होने की संभावना है, जबकि जलबेहड़ा स्थित चौथा पंप दिसंबर में शुरू हो जाएगा। इस कार्य में लगी एचपी ऑयल गैस प्राइवेट लिमिटेड (एचओजीपीएल) के मुताबिक जलबेहड़ा स्थित पीएनजी के मदर प्लांट से सिटी के सेक्टरों तक पीएनजी (पाइप्ड नेचुरल गैस) पाइपलाइन डालने का काम 25 फीसदी पूरा हो चुका है। सेक्टरों में दिसंबर से गैस मिलना शुरू हो जाएगी।

इन कनेक्शन के लिए एचओजीपीएल ने रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू किया हुआ है। ऐसे में लोगों को सिलेंडर रिफिल कराने के झंझट से तो छुटकारा मिलेगा ही, बल्कि गैस पर आने वाला खर्च भी कम होने वाला है।अम्बाला में नेशनल हाईवे पर मोहड़ा में व नारायणगढ़ रोड पर सीएनजी पंप लगने से अम्बाला के करीब 5 फीसदी और एनएच-1 से होकर गुजरने वाले करीब 32 फीसदी सीएनजी वाहनों को फायदा मिलेगा। जो वाहन चालक अब 100 रुपए के पेट्रोल में माइलेज लेते हैं वह सीएनजी में 33 रुपए में हासिल कर पाएंगे।

पीएनजी से बचेगा गैस का खर्च

कंपनी ने हर घर के आगे कनेक्शन पाॅइंट छोड़ दिया है। कंपनी मैनुअल व ऑनलाइन दोनों ही ढंग से आवेदन ले रही है। रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए सेक्टरों में फार्म भरवाए जा रहे हैं। कंपनी के मुताबिक आवेदक से 5 हजार रुपए सिक्योरिटी जमा कराकर उसे कनेक्शन दिया जाएगा। हालांकि, उपभोक्ता यह रकम किस्ताें में भी दे पाएंगे। यह कनेक्शन उपभोक्ताओं को इसलिए भी लुभाएंगे कि 4 सदस्यों का दो माह का बिल 200 रुपए तो इससे बड़े परिवार का 300 रुपए तक आएगा। ऐसे में गैस पर खर्च कम हो जाएगा। कंपनी के मुताबिक ऐसे कनेक्शन पर शुरू में प्रति घर 14 हजार से 17 हजार रुपए तक खर्च वहन करना पड़ता है।

एलपीजी की तुलना में 99 फीसदी तक सुरक्षित

एचओजीपीएल के मुताबिक पीएनजी गैस अभी घरों में इस्तेमाल हो रही एलपीजी से कहीं सुरक्षित है। एलपीजी लिक्विड गैस है और सिलेंडर के फटने पर बम जैसा धमाका होता है। एलपीजी हवा के संपर्क में आने पर ही गैस बनती है। जबकि पीएनजी विशुद्ध गैस है जो हवा से हल्की होती है। कहीं पाइप फट जाए तो हवा में उड़ जाती है। पाइप में आग लगने की अवस्था में इसमें मौजूद मिथेन गैस फैलेगी नहीं, बल्कि गैस चूल्हे की तरह जलती रहेगी। एलपीजी की तुलना में पीएनजी 99 फीसदी तक सुरक्षित है। जलबेहड़ा स्थित मदर प्लांट से आ रही मेन लाइन स्टील की है, जोकि इंडिया मेड अमेरिकन पाइपलाइन है। वहीं, घरों में मीडियम डेनसिटी पॉली एथेलिन पाइप पहुंच रही है। हादसे की अवस्था में इस पाइपलाइन के बाहर हेल्पलाइन नंबर व चेतावनी भी दी जाएगी।

