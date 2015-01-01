पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • In The Tractor trolley, 50 Bags Of Urea Were Caught In 150 Trucks, Being Taken From The City Of Ambala To Punjab.

धाेखाधड़ी:ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली में 150 ताे ट्रक में 50 कट्टे यूरिया पकड़े,अम्बाला शहर की तरफ से पंजाब में ले जाया जा रहा था

अम्बाला सिटी32 मिनट पहले
कृषि विभाग अधिकारियाें ने एक ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली से 150 और एक ट्रक से 50 यूरिया खाद के कट्टे पकड़े। इन कट्टाें काे अम्बाला शहर की तरफ से पंजाब में धाेखाधड़ी कर लादकर ले जाया जा रहा था। जब अधिकारियाें ने टाेल नाका के पास इन वाहनाें काे राेककर चेक किया ताे खाद से संबंधित कागजात पेश नहीं कर पाए। सदर थाना पुलिस ने उप मंडल कृषि अधिकारी विरेंद्र कुमार की शिकायत पर केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

शिकायत में उप मंडल कृषि अधिकारी विरेंद्र कुमार ने बताया कि उसे अपने स्टाफ से सूचना मिली थी कि कुछ लोग यूरिया खाद खरीदकर अवैध रूप से पंजाब राज्य में ब्लैक मार्केटिंग कर गाड़ियों (ट्रक ) व ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली में लोड करके हरियाणा से पंजाब मे भेज रहे है। सूचना पाकर वह देवी नगर टाेल प्लाजा के पास पहुंचे। जहां पहले से ही यूरिया खाद को अवैध रूप से ले जाने के लिए उनके स्टाफ से चंद्रमहक सिंह एग्रीकल्चर सुपरवाइजर व विनोद कुमार खंड कृषि अधिकारी साहा की ड्यूटी देवी नगर नाका पर लगाई हुई थी।

जब टाेल प्लाजा पर पहुंचे ताे उन्हाेंने बिना नंबर के एक ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅली जीटी रोड से पंजाब की तरफ जा रही थी। शक हाेने पर इस राेका ताे चेकिंग में ट्रैक्टर में 150 कट्टे यूरिया लोड था। जिसे चालक हरदेव सिंह निवासी गांव बदनी कला जिला माेगा पंजाब चल रहा था। वह यूरिया के कट्टे काे लेकर कोई भी बिल व कागजात नहीं दिखा सका।

इस दाैरान एक ट्रक पकड़ा। जिसे गुरमुख सिंह निवासी गांव गुमान जिला गुरदासपुर चला रहा था। उसने एक बिल्टी पेश कि ट्रक में रेत लाेड है, मगर जब चेक किया ताे उसमें 50 कट्टे यूरिया खाद मिला। ट्रक चालक यूरिया खाद बारे कोई बिल्टी व बिल पेश नहीं कर सका। दाेनाें अाराेपी अवैध रूप व धोखे से खाद के कट्टे लोड कर पंजाब में ब्लैक मार्केटिंग के लिए ले जा रहे थे। पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

