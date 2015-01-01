पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

धर्म:खताैली में परशुराम मंदिर में उद्घाटन 20 काे, जयपुर से मंगवाई संगमरमर की अमदेह मूर्ति हाेगी स्थापित

अम्बाला19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सिटी में खताैली गांव में किया जा रहा गाे माता मंदिर का निर्माण।
  • अम्बाला में पहली बार बन रहा गाेमाता मंदिर, 16 काे मूर्ति का स्वागत, 17 से हाेगी पूजा

सिटी में खताैली गांव गेट के नजदीक भगवान श्री परशुराम गाेशाला में गाेमाता मंदिर का निर्माण करवाया जा रहा है। इसका उद्घाटन 20 दिसंबर काे हाेगा, जिसके लिए गृह मंत्री अनिल विज काे निमंत्रण भेजा गया है। गाेशाला प्रधान देवीराम शर्मा ने बताया कि अम्बाला का यह पहला गाेमाता मंदिर हाेगा। इसकी नींव 22 नवंबर गाेपाष्टमी के दिन रखी गई थी, जिसमें खास जयपुर से मंगवाई गई संगमरमर की 5 फुट की अमदेह मूर्ति स्थापित की जाएगी। 16 दिसंबर काे मूर्ति का स्वागत किया जाएगा। 17 से मंदिर में मूर्ति प्रतिष्ठा की पूजा शुरू हाे जाएगी।

मां की याद में बनवाई गाेशाला

प्रधान देवीराम ने बताया कि 31 अक्टूबर 2015 काे मां भाैती देवी की बाेर्न कैंसर से मृत्यु हाे गई थी। उन्हीं की याद में इस गाेशाला का निर्माण करवाया। 14 दिसंबर 2015 काे गाेशाला का निर्माण हाे गया था। 15 दिसंबर काे पहली गाय कामधेनु गाेशाला में Eई। डेढ़ एकड़ में फैली इस गाेशाला में 150 गायें हैं। प्रधान ने बताया कि कुछ दिन पहले कामधेनु गाय बीमार हाे गई थी। तभी मन में आया कि यहां गाेमाता का मंदिर भी स्थापित करवाना चाहिए।

गाेपाष्टमी के दिन गाेशाला प्रांगण में 51 फीट ऊंचे मंदिर की नींव रखी गई। मंदिर काे बनवाने में लगभग 10 लाख रुपए का खर्चा आएगा। गाेशाला व मंदिर काे बनवाने में 80 प्रतिशत ट्रांसपोर्ट एसाेसिएशन के लाेगाें का सहयाेग है। गाेशाला में प्रधान के अलावा अरुण राणा चेयरमैन, नरेंद्र शर्मा सेक्रेटरी, दीपांशु अग्रवाल कैशियर, राजन वाही उपप्रधान, प्रशांत मिश्रा उपप्रधान, राजेंद्र काैशिक सलाहकार, एडवाइजर, बजरंग शर्मा, केके शर्मा, नीरज यादव, महेंद्र सिंह, विनाेद कुमार, सुशील शर्मा, मनी शर्मा, श्यामलाल अग्रवाल, विजय भारद्वाज, दीपक जैन सहयाेग दे रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें