शहर में फिर आया महंगी गाड़ियां चुराने वाला गिरोह:कैंट के लक्कड़ बाजार से कंसल स्वीट्स के मालिक की इनोवा और विकासपुरी से साइंस कारोबारी की एक्सयूवी 500 ले गए चोर

अम्बाला42 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
विकासपुरी में एक्सयूवी चोरी करने जाते दो युवक
  • कुछ ही दिन में कैंट में इनोवा चोरी की यह तीसरी वारदात

लक्कड़ बाजार में कंसल स्वीट्स के मालिक अशोक कंसल के बेटे वैभव कंसल की 2014 मॉडल इनोवा तड़के चोरी हो गई। कैंट थाना पुलिस ने चोरी का मामला दर्ज कर लिया। शिकायत कर्ता वैभव कंसल ने बताया कि उसके दोस्त को शादी समारोह में जाना था इसलिए इनोवा ले गया था और 20 नवंबर की रात 9 बजे घर के बाहर खड़ी कर दी थी। जब 21 नवंबर की सुबह 9 बजे घर के बाहर गाड़ी देखी तो गायब थी।

घर में लगे सीसीटीवी को चेक किया तो 2 युवक इनोवा चोरी करके ले जाते हुए दिखे। इनोवा के अंदर दोस्त रोहित गोयल का आधार कार्ड, पेन कार्ड, वोटर कार्ड, ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस समेत अन्य सामान पड़ा हुआ था। वैभव कंसल ने मामले की शिकायत गृहमंत्री अनिल विज को भी दी है, जिसके आधार पर पुलिस इनोवा की तलाश दिल्ली, पंजाब और मेरठ की तरफ जांच करने में जुट गई है। बता दें कि कैंट और सिटी में लग्जरी कार चोरी का सिलसिला थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। इससे पहले बैंक कॉलोनी से साइंस कारोबारी सन्नी शर्मा की 2014 मॉडल की इनोवा 4 नवंबर की रात चोरी हुई थी। जिसे अभी तक महेश नगर थाना पुलिस ढूंढ नहीं पाई है। इनोवा चोरी का कैंट में दूसरा मामला है, एक इनोवा एनएच वन शोरूम के बाहर मिलिट्री इंजीनियर सर्विस दिल्ली के इंजीनियर भरत लुथरा से लूटी गई थी। गाड़ी में 1.07 लाख का कैश भी था।

साइंस कारोबारी की 2013 मॉडल महिंद्रा एक्सयूवी-500 पैदल आए दो युवकों ने चुराई

इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया के पास विकासपुरी कॉलोनी निवासी साइंस कारोबारी बलजिंद्र सिंह की महिंद्रा एक्सयूवी-500 दो युवकों ने रविवार तड़के चुरा ली। साइंस कारोबारी ने बताया कि एक्सयूवी 2013 मॉडल थी जिसे उसने रोजाना की तरह अपने घर के सामने रात 8 बजे खड़ा किया था। सुबह 6 बजे जब साइंस कारोबारी उठे ताे बाहर गाड़ी गायब थी। घर में लगे सीसीटीवी चेक किया तो उसमें दो युवक पैदल आते हुए दिखाई दिए। एक युवक ने मास्टर-की से लॉक खोला। इसके बाद गाड़ी को स्टार्ट किया। साइंस कारोबारी ने बताया कि एक्सयूवी से यदि कोई छेड़छाड़ होती है तो उसकी गाड़ी की सेंटर लॉकिंग से आवाज आनी शुरू हो जाती है। लेकिन युवकों की चॉबी लगने के बाद एक बार भी आवाज नहीं आई। साइंस कारोबारी ने बताया कि चोरी ड्राइविंग में भी काफी एक्सपर्ट थे क्योंकि जहां पर उसकी एक्सयूवी खड़ी होती है वहां पर जगह बहुत कम है। यदि गाड़ी बैक की जाती है तो पार्किंग सेंसर आवाज करते। इसलिए चोरों ने गाड़ी को थोड़ी सी जगह पर मोड़ा और इसके बाद चोरी करके फरार हो गए। महेश नगर थाना पुलिस ने चोरों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

इधर, बाइक पर आए 2 युवकों ने भाजपा नेता दुआ को बातों में लगाकर 51 हजार गल्ले से निकाले

फायर ब्रिगेड की बिल्डिंग के शुभारंभ में जाने के लिए दुकान के बाहर बैठे भाजपा नेता कारोबारी दर्शन लाल दुआ को दो युवकों ने बातों में उलझाया और बाद में एक युवक ने दुकान के अंदर जाकर गल्ले से 51 हजार की नकदी चुरा ली। सूचना मिलने के बाद सदर थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और सीसीटीवी वीडियो फुटेज को चेक किया। वीडियो में जो युवक दिख रहा है, वो दयाल बाग का रिंकू बताया जा रहा है। कारोबारी दर्शन लाल दुआ ने बताया कि शनिवार को दोपहर को 2 बजे गृह मंत्री की ओर से किए फायर ब्रिगेड बिल्डिंग की आधारशिला के मौके पर कार्यक्रम में जाना था। उसके दुकान के गल्ले में 56 हजार की नकदी थी। ये पेमेंट को बैंक में जमा कराया जाना था इसलिए उसने बेटे को फोन करके दुकान पर बुलाया। बेटे के आने तक वह बंगाली मोहल्ला स्थित दुकान के बाहर बैठ कर धूप सेकने लगा। इसी बीच स्प्लेंडर बाइक पर दो युवक आए। एक ने दुकान के बाहर ही अलग-अलग आइटम के रेट पूछा। दूसरा दुकान में चला गयाऔर गल्ले से 51 हजार 100 रुपए चोरी करके फरार हो गया। जब उसने वीडियो एक जानकर को दिखाया तो उसने एक युवक की पहचान की और युवक के दयाल बाग स्थित घर पहुंचा। जहां पर युवक की मां मिली। युवक की मां ने बताया कि उसका बेटा तो दो दिन के लिए लुधियाना गया हुआ है।

