बैठक:भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की नई सदस्यों का परिचय कराया

अम्बाला22 मिनट पहले
कैंट के भाजपा कार्यालय में बैठक करती महेश नगर मंडल महिला मोर्चा की सदस्य।

भाजपा महेश नगर मंडल महिला मोर्चा की मासिक बैठक निकलसन रोड स्थित भाजपा कार्यालय में मंडल अध्यक्षा वीना शर्मा की अध्यक्षता मे संपन्न हुई। मीडिया प्रभारी विकास जैन ने बताया कि बैठक में मंत्री अनिल विज के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्य लाभ की कामना की गई। मौजूद पदाधिकारियों ने महिला मोर्चा में नई सदस्यों के तौर पर शामिल की गईं सुनीता पासी, नीलम मल्होत्रा निर्मल बंसल व रेखा बांगा का परिचय कराया गया।

मीडिया कोऑर्डिनेटर विजेंद्र चौहान ने महिला मोर्चा सदस्यों से कैंट में किए गए विकास कार्यों की जानकारी घर-घर तक पहुंचाने का आह्वान किया। बैठक में मीडिया प्रभारी विकास जैन, मंडल अध्यक्षा वीना शर्मा, रेनू चौहान, आरती सहगल, मोनिका सूदन, सोनिया शर्मा, सोनाली उप्पल, अंजू सिंह, नेहा पुरी, रंजू वर्मा, रुचि सहगल, नेहा यादव, निर्मल अग्रवाल, शांति देवी, अंजू शर्मा, पूजा शर्मा व पूर्व पार्षद नरेश शर्मा भी मौजूद रहे।

इंडियन पब्लिक स्कूल में मनाया विजय दिवस

इंडियन पब्लिक स्कूल में विजय दिवस मनाया गया। विजय दिवस 16 दिसंबर को 1971 के युद्ध में पाकिस्तान पर भारत की जीत की खुशी में मनाया जाता है। अध्यापकों ने बच्चों को बताया कि इस जंग के बाद बांग्लादेश का विश्व मानचित्र पर नए देश के रूप में उदय हुआ। इस युद्ध में करीब 3,900 भारतीय जवान शहीद हुए और 9,851 जवान घायल हुए। स्कूल चेयरमैन रजनीश कुमार जैन और डायरेक्टर वसुधा जैन ने कहा कि वीर सैनिकों का बलिदान और त्याग युवा पीढ़ी के लिए प्रेरणा है।

