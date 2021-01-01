पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भीषण हादसा:बस की टक्कर से पिचक कर आधी रह गई इयोन कार, अगली सीट पर बैठे फौजी, पत्नी और बच्ची सुरक्षित

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
अम्बाला | कैंट के जीटी राेड पर नई अनाज मंडी के पास बस की टक्कर से बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हुई कार व मौजूद लोग। - Dainik Bhaskar
अम्बाला | कैंट के जीटी राेड पर नई अनाज मंडी के पास बस की टक्कर से बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हुई कार व मौजूद लोग।
  • पठानकोट पोस्टिंग जा रहा था सेना का जवान, जीटी रोड पर कैंट की नई अनाज मंडी के पास हादसा

यह हुंडई की इयोन कार थी। पिचक कर आधी रह गई। कार की हालत देखकर यही अंदाजा लगेगा कि इसमें सवारों का क्या हुआ होगा। सौभाग्य रहा कि कार चकनाचूर होने के बावजूद इसमें सवार सेना के जवान 28 वर्षीय सुनील पटेल, पत्नी संध्या व 4 साल की बेटी प्रियल को खरोंच तक नहीं आई।

तीनों कार की अगली सीटों पर थे जबकि पिछली सीट व डिग्गी में गृहस्थी का सामान भरा हुआ था। कार का पिछला हिस्सा पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। मंगलवार सुबह सवा 10 बजे के करीब यह हादसा जीटी रोड पर नई अनाज मंडी के सामने पुलिया पर हुआ।

शामली में रात रुकने के बाद चले थे सुनील

मध्यप्रदेश में मेरा गांव पाडलया जिला देवास में है। मेरी पंजाब के पठानकोट में पोस्टिंग हुई। 31 जनवरी को 11 बजे गांव से इयोन कार में पत्नी व बेटी के साथ पठानकोट के लिए चला था। 31 जनवरी रात को ग्वालियर और 1 फरवरी रात को शामली उत्तर प्रदेश में नाइट स्टे किया।

2 फरवरी की सुबह 7 बजे आगे चले थे। कार में पीछे की तरफ गृहस्थी का सामान था। जीटी रोड पर दुल्हन पैलेस के पास पीछे से आई बस ने टक्कर मारी। इसके बाद कार पुलिस की सीमेंटेड रेलिंग और लोहे के पिलर से टकरा गई। लोगों ने हमें क्षतिग्रस्त कार से निकाला और शाहाबाद के एक निजी मेडिकल कॉलेज में ले गए। जहां से छुट्टी दे दी।-जैसा फौजी सुनील पटेल ने बताया

(कार के आगे एक्टिवा पर बुहावा का 28 वर्षीय आशीष था। पंसारी बाजार में बीड़ी-सिगरेट की दुकान पर काम करता है। हादसे में उसे सिर में चोट लगी और कैंट सिविल में उपचार के बाद छुट्टी मिल गई। जिस प्राइवेट बस ने कार को टक्कर मारी, उसमें सवार किसी यात्री को कोई चोट नहीं आई है।)

