सत्संग समाराेह:पुण्यों की कमाई का महीना है कार्तिक मास: ज्ञानानंद महाराज

अम्बाला3 घंटे पहले
सिटी के श्रीकृष्ण कृपा गीता मंदिर में आरती करते श्रद्धालु।

श्री कृष्णा कृपा गीता मंदिर में सत्संग समाराेह का अायाेजन किया गया। कार्तिक मास का हर दिन अपने आप में एक प्रेरणा है। यह सद्विचार महामंडलेश्वर गीता मनीषी स्वामी ज्ञानानंद महाराज ने सत्संग समारोह में व्यक्त किए। उन्होंने कहा कि कार्तिक मास पुण्यों की कमाई करने का विशेष सीजन है। गीता के 12वें अध्याय की चर्चा को आगे बढ़ाते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि भगवान कृष्ण ने अर्जुन से कहा कि मेरी प्राप्ति के अलग-अलग साधन हैं।

अपने मन और बुद्धि को एकाग्र करके मुझ में लगा यदि ऐसा करने में कठिनाई आए तो निरंतर अभ्यास कर, संसारिक लक्ष्यों एवं अहंकार का त्याग कर तथा अपने मन में ऐसा भाव बना कि ईश्वर की कृपा से ही सब काम हो रहे हैं। भगवद् गीता सार्वभौमिक और बहुत ही उदार शास्त्र है। केवल एकांतवास करने वाले, घर परिवार से अलग रहकर साधना करने वाले अथवा केवल संयासियों की नहीं बल्कि गीता सबकी वात्सल्यमयी माता है। गीता ने सबके लिए कल्याण के साधन और अवसर जुटाए हैं। कर्म फल का त्याग दिखने में तो साधारण लगता है परंतु यह भाव अपने आप में विलक्षण है।

सुबह के सत्र में ध्यान साधना करवाते हुए उन्होंने कहा कि ध्यान को अपनी दिनचर्या का अंग बनाओ क्योंकि मानसिक संतुुलन और स्थिरता का यही एक मार्ग है। यज्ञ में आहुतियां डालते हुए ज्ञानानंद महाराज ने कहा कि निष्काम एवं कर्तव्य भावना से किया गया यज्ञ सात्विक, सकाम भावना से किया गया यज्ञ राजस और विधिहीन, मंत्रहीन एवं श्रद्धा रहित भाव से किया गया यज्ञ तामस यज्ञ कहलाता है। इस अवसर पर रसिक रतन द्वारा गाए भजन मन का आंगन महकने लगा है, साथ गुरुवर का जबसे मिला है, पवन गुंबह के भजन कद्दी साढ़ी गली भी आओ बंसरी वालेया ने श्रोताओं का मन मोह लिया।

