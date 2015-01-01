पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Haryana
  Ambala
  Khatri Sabha Head Vijay Mehra Released The List Of New Executive, General Secretary Surendra Said Without Consent

विवाद:खत्री सभा के प्रधान विजय मेहरा ने जारी की नई कार्यकारिणी की लिस्ट, महासचिव सुरेंद्र बोले-सहमति के बगैर जारी की

अम्बाला3 घंटे पहले
खत्री सभा अम्बाला शहर के प्रधान विजय मेहरा की ओर से नई कार्यकारिणी की लिस्ट जारी की गई। दावा किया गया कि कार्यकारिणी का गठन सभी सदस्यों की सलाह से सर्वसम्मति से किया गया। दूसरी तरफ सभा के महासचिव सुरेंद्र मल्होत्रा समेत कुछ अन्य पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि बिना सभी की राय जाने प्रधान ने लिस्ट जारी कर दी। पिछले 12 साल से सभा कार्यकारिणी का चुनाव नहीं हुआ है। उल्लेखनीय है कि यह सभा गोबिंदपुरी श्मशान (रामबाग) का प्रबंधन भी देखती है।

मेहरा का कहना है कि पिछले दिनों एक सदस्य के देहांत होने व कुछ कार्यकारिणी के सदस्यों के निजी कारणों से इस्तीफा देने के कारण पद रिक्त थे। सभा का काम सुचारू ढंग से चलाने के लिए सभी वरिष्ठ सदस्यों की सलाह से कार्यकारिणी की घोषणा की। जिसमें विजय मेहरा को प्रधान, अशोक कपूर व बलविंद्र सोढी को उपप्रधान, सुभाष कपूर को कोषाध्यक्ष, सुरेंद्र मल्होत्रा को महासचिव और अशोक पुरी को सचिव बनाया गया।

इनके अलावा कार्यकारिणी सदस्यों को हीरा लाल खन्ना, सतीश थम्मन, विपिन चोपड़ा, शत्रुघ्न सेकरी व सुनील महेंद्रू को दोबारा शामिल किया गया है। अगली मीटिंग में सदस्यों को उनके पदों के अनुसार जिम्मेदारी दी जाएगी।

राय के बिना जारी की गई टीम: सुरेंद्र मल्होत्रा

महासचिव सुरेंद्र मल्हाेत्रा, उप्रपधान बलविंद्र सिंह व जितेंद्र कुमार मल्होत्रा ने कहा कि अक्टूबर के आखिरी सप्ताह में मीटिंग जरूर हुई थी लेकिन उसमें प्रधान विजय मेहरा और उपप्रधान अशोक कपूर मौजूद नहीं थे। उस दौरान कार्यकारिणी गठित करने के विषय में कोई बात नहीं हुई। उन्होंने बताया कि 12 साल पहले 23 अगस्त 2009 को गौरीशंकर धर्मशाला अम्बाला शहर में चुनाव करवाया गया था।

जिसमें श्याम सुंदर मेहरा को प्रधान बनाया गया था। बलविंद्र सिंह व अशोक कुमार कपूर को उपप्रधान, सुरेंद्र मल्होत्रा को महासचिव, अशोक पुरी को सचिव, सुभाष चंद्र कपूर को कोषाध्यक्ष, जितेंद्र कुमार मल्होत्रा को ऑडिटर, अशोक कुमार मल्होत्रा को श्मशान प्रमुख व राजीव कुमार मल्होत्रा स्टाेर कीपर के पद के लिए चुना था।

6 सितम्बर 2009 को श्याम सुंदर मेहरा के देहांत के बाद उनके बेटे विजय मेहरा को कार्यकारी प्रधान चुना गया। साल भर के बाद अन्य सदस्यों के कहने पर भी खत्री सभा का चुनाव नहीं हुआ। पिछले 12 साल से चुनाव के बिना कार्यकारिणी गठित कर दी जाती है। गौरतलब है कि खत्री सभा में लगभग 250 सदस्य हैं।

