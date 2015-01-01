पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फार्मेसी काउंसिल के पांच सदस्य नामित:खट्टर के सहपाठी सलवान और विज के पुराने सहयोगी पराशर को मिली जगह

अम्बाला2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सुरेंद्र सलवान (फाइल फोटो)

सरकार ने हरियाणा स्टेट फार्मेसी काउंसिल में 5 सदस्यों को नामित किया है। इनमें कैंट से अरुण पराशर व महेशनगर के मोहन मेडिसन सेंटर के संचालक सुरेंद्र सलवान शामिल हैं। पराशर जहां गृहमंत्री के उस समय से सहयोगी हैं, जब उनकी विकास परिषद थी। वहीं सलवान सीएम के रोहतक में सहपाठी रहे हैं। इनके अलावा भिवानी की चौधरी बंसी लाल यूनिवर्सिटी के रजिस्ट्रार जितेंद्र भारद्वाज, रिटेल कैमिस्ट बीबी सिंगल, निवर्तमान अध्यक्ष धनेश अदलखा फरीदाबाद को स्थान मिला है।

अदलखा काउंसिल के चुने हुए सदस्य थे, नामित पद संभालने से पहले उन्होंने पुराने पद से इस्तीफा दिया। सभी सदस्यों ने पंचकूला में पदभार संभाल लिया। बता दें कि मार्च 2019 में स्टेट फार्मेसी काउंसिल का कार्यकाल पूरा हो चुका है। रजिस्ट्रार की कुर्सी के विवाद और फिर कोरोना के चलते चुनाव नहीं हो सके। 1 साल से मामला हाईकोर्ट में होने से रजिस्ट्रार की कुर्सी खाली पड़ी थी। 28 अक्टूबर से डॉ. परविन्दर जीत सिंह को अतिरिक्त कार्यभार दिया गया है।

फार्मासिस्ट एसोसिएशन व सरकारी फार्मासिस्ट एसोसिएशन ने सरकार से मांग की कि रजिस्ट्रार का पदभार किसी फार्मासिस्ट को मिले। बता दें कि स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज ने पराशर को काउंसिल में रजिस्ट्रार बनवाया था। काउंसिल चेयरमैन केसी गोयल ने पराशर के शैक्षिक प्रमाणपत्रों को चुनौती दी थी। मामला कोर्ट में लंबित है। अगले महीने पर इस पर निर्णय आ सकता है। गोयल को भी वित्तीय अनियमितता के आरोप में पद से हाथ धोना पड़ा।

रजिस्ट्रेशन व लाइसेंस की 25 हजार फाइलें लंबित
काउंसिल में 14 सदस्य होते हैं। 6 का चुनाव प्रदेश भर के फार्मासिस्ट वोट के जरिये करते हैं जबकि 5 को सरकार नोमिनेट करती है। 3 सदस्य पदेन होते हैं। काउंसिल फार्मासिस्टों की रजिस्ट्रेशन, लाइसेंस बनाने व रिन्यू करने का काम करती है। इन पर रजिस्ट्रार और काउंसिल के अध्यक्ष के हस्ताक्षर होते हैं। 1 साल से प्रदेश में न तो फार्मासिस्टों की रजिस्ट्रेशन हो पा रही है और न ही लाइसेंस नवीनीकरण हुआ। करीब 25 हजार फाइलें लंबित हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें